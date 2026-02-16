Nexus Packaging expands custom mould capability

Glasgow based Nexus Packaging has commissioned its 16th custom mould since opening its manufacturing facility in 2024, reinforcing the company’s aim to deliver flexible, high-performance packaging solutions. A further eight bespoke tools are currently in development and will soon enter production.

The continued investment reflects growing demand for tailored bottle designs across a range of industrial and chemical applications.

Nexus Packaging’s all-electric blow moulding machines have been configured with multiple extrusion head spacings and mould mounting arrangements, enabling the business to accommodate a broad spectrum of custom mould requirements. This configuration allows the company to respond efficiently to new product launches and evolving customer specifications.

Supporting this capability are advanced four-chamber material blenders, which allow the precise mixing of virgin polymer, regrind, custom pigments and post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. This ensures consistent colour accuracy, technical performance and the integration of recycled content where required.

Once manufacturing parameters for a custom bottle have been optimised, all key processing data - including parison graphs, extruder temperatures, blowing pressures and cycle timings - are digitally stored within the machine’s memory. This data-driven approach minimises mould changeover downtime and ensures repeatable quality across production runs.

Nexus Packaging offers a fully integrated development service, taking projects from concept and design through modelling, tooling and into full production, typically within 16 weeks.

“Our focus is on combining technical precision with production efficiency,” said Charles Wagner, manufacturing director at Nexus Packaging. “By configuring our equipment for flexibility and storing optimised production data, we can deliver bespoke packaging solutions with speed, consistency and reduced downtime.”