Nipro launches D2F glass vials with Stevanato EZ-fill technology

Key Highlights:

Nipro PharmaPackaging announced the launch of its innovative D2F (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials which are powered by Stevanato Group’s advanced EZ-fill technology, offering a high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) solution.

D2F glass vials are washed, depyrogenated, packaged in nest & tub formats, and sterilised providing a seamless RTU solution.

D2F vials’ nest & tub design prevents glass-to-glass contact, reducing risks of breakage, cosmetic defects, and particle generation during transportation and handling

× Expand AminaDesign/Adobe Stock

Nipro PharmaPackaging, a specialist in glass tubing, glass primary packaging, and medical devices, announced the launch of its innovative D2F (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials.

These vials, featuring Stevanato Group’s advanced EZ-fill technology, offer a high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) solution designed to meet the rigorous standards and increasing requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

Key features of D2F glass vials

Direct-to-fill technology: D2F glass vials are washed, depyrogenated, packaged in nest & tub formats, and sterilised providing a seamless RTU solution. Pharmaceutical companies can integrate these vials directly into their aseptic fill-finish processes.

Optimised for fill-finish lines: Developed in collaboration with leading machine suppliers, D2F vials are compatible with a wide range of fill-finish lines, ensuring easy and quick integration, thus speeding up operations.

Increased stability & cost efficiency: D2F vials’ nest & tub design prevents glass-to-glass contact, reducing risks of breakage, cosmetic defects, and particle generation during transportation and handling. This results in improved mechanical durability, lower downtime, and fewer rejections during final inspections, ultimately contributing to more stable and cost-efficient fill-finish operations.

“We are excited to introduce D2F glass vials, offering a reliable and efficient RTU packaging solution that addresses the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Stephan Arnold, CEO Nipro PharmaPackaging. “These vials exemplify our mission to delivering trust with premium primary pharma packaging solutions.”

Mauro Stocchi, chief business officer at Stevanato Group, added: "The collaboration with Nipro represents another important milestone for Stevanato Group's EZ-fill pre-sterilised platform. Nipro's adoption of the EZ-fill platform further validates Stevanato Group's technological leadership and strengthens our market position in secondary packaging for aseptic manufacturing. The EZ-fill platform is an increasingly reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solution and industry-validated technology, and we believe it will become a widely recognised standard in the industry."