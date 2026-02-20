PackworldUSA highlights PW3400 and PW3300 series heat sealers

PackworldUSA, a manufacturer of precision heat sealing equipment, highlights how its PW3400 and PW3300 Series help contract packagers run high-mix, short-run programs while maintaining repeatable, validated seals across a wide range of materials and formats.

For lines handling multiple SKUs and film types, both series include touch screen with on-screen diagnostics, easy calibration, and recipe storage so operators quickly load proven settings by product, film, or customer to minimise training time, errors, and changeover downtime. Interchangeable jaw bars enable fast consumable replacement or sealing configuration changes. Standard seal bars of 16 or 24 inches (custom 12-30 inches) and seal widths of 2-12 mm let contract manufacturers run small pouches through large bags on one platform while matching seal geometry to customer specifications.

To fit dynamic contract packaging environments, the PW3400 and PW3300 can be used as tabletop units or mounted on an adjustable height and tilt stand with lockable casters, making it easy to reposition sealers as projects and layouts change. Close access to the sealing area supports minimal headspace to reduce material use and improve presentation, while side-to-side film pass-through and quick removable seal bars support flexible station design and fast configuration changes.

Both series seal the widest variety of films including mono- and multi-layer materials: polyethylene, polypropylene, Tyvek, laminated foils, non-wovens, and fluoropolymer films such as FEP, PFA, and PTFE. Optional dual jaw heating applies heat from both sides of the film to shorten cycle times on thick or high-temperature materials. Optional water-cooling helps maintain short cycle times at elevated temperatures, supporting higher throughput on time-sensitive projects. Energy-efficient on-demand heating activates elements only during cycle, while quick startup (under one minute) and rapid cooldown minimise delays when maintenance or configuration changes are needed.

Contract packagers working in regulated or audited environments benefit from data logging with lot codes and batch counting for traceability, configurable user security to protect validated settings, and cleanroom-ready stainless steel and anodised aluminium construction with a fanless, pressure-activated touch screen for gloved operation in controlled spaces. PackworldUSA’s TOSS Technology delivers high seal-to-seal and machine-to-machine repeatability, helping maintain validation and reduce rework.

Each model targets distinct contract packaging needs. The PW3400 offers horizontal film loading that integrates easily into existing layouts and supports a wide range of pouch and bag styles, with optional vacuum and purge capability. The PW3300 provides vertical film loading ideal for flowable products, helping settle contents during sealing for cleaner, more consistent results, while pinned jaw bars give quick access for consumable changes and seal bar adjustments during changeovers.​