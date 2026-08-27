PackworldUSA to showcase heat sealing solutions at AATB Congress

PackworldUSA, a manufacturer of precision heat sealing equipment, will exhibit at the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics (AATB) Congress 26, taking place 4-7th Oct

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ober, in San Francisco.

At booth 419, the company will showcase its PW4214 compact remote impulse heat sealing system, engineered for tissue banks, laboratories and other space-constrained cleanroom environments.

Designed for use in biological safety cabinets, laminar flow hoods and similar controlled workspaces, the PW4214 delivers repeatable, high-integrity seals while helping users preserve valuable working area. The system places its lightweight, low-profile sealing head inside the critical clean zone while positioning the control module and touch screen interface outside the work area. This configuration supports aseptic technique and process safety while improving access, manoeuvrability and ergonomic handling of human tissues and other biological materials.

The PW4214 is made to seal flexible sterile barrier systems in confined spaces. Removing unnecessary equipment bulk and electronics from the critical work area helps support airflow integrity while simplifying wipe-down and sterilization protocols.

The system provides an effective sealing zone for flexible films measuring 13 inches or smaller and features cleanroom-compliant construction. Users can control critical sealing parameters, including temperature, time and pressure, while recipe storage, configurable user security provisions and data logging support 21 CFR Part 11 compliance. A quick-detachable stainless steel cover with a safety interlock provides access for sterilization and maintenance, while detachable seal bars help simplify servicing and maximize runtime.

Using PackworldUSA’s TOSS PIREG heat sealing system, the PW4214 creates hermetic heat seals across a broad range of materials, including Tyvek, polyethylene, laminated foil, nylon, FEP and PFA. The fully validatable and calibratable system incorporates TOSS Touch Screen control to support consistent seal quality from batch to batch and operator to operator. It is ISO 11607 and RoHS compliant.