PAPACKS to debut first-of-its-kind plastic-free fibre bottle at Pack Expo

PAPACKS, a Germany-based manufacturer of sustainable, moulded-fibre packaging solutions, will introduce its Fiber-Bottle to the North American marketplace at Pack Expo Las Vegas, 29th September - 1st October.
PAPACKS
At Booth #N-5172, the company will be showcasing its new plastic-free, fully recyclable packaging solution, which is suitable for replacing traditional plastic containers in a wide variety of product applications.
Unlike hybrid fibre-plastic solutions, Fiber-Bottle does not require plastic linings, caps or closures, making it recyclable in common paper waste streams. The result is a full-lifespan CO2 reduction of up to 90% compared with conventional PET or HDPE bottles.
Moulded as one piece, PAPACKS’ new Fiber-Bottle is composed entirely from cellulose fibres – including an integrated screw-thread closure that eliminates the need for a plastic cap. To ensure product protection, Fiber-Bottle can be coated with the company’s plant-based barrier technology, which provides ample oxygen and water vapor resistance (OTR/WVTR) without sacrificing the bottle’s recyclability profile.
PAPACKS developed Fiber-Bottle to meet a trifecta of packaging sector priorities: impactful sustainability, exemplary performance, and simplified scalability. Per the former, Fiber-Bottle’s lightweight yet structurally sound design requires no supplementary plastic linings – a departure from most fiber-based containers.
Concerning performance, Fiber-Bottle is a practical, highly functional replacement option for plastic bottles across a broad array of applications, such as pharmaceuticals (nutritional and over-the-counter products), health/personal care products (powders, tablets and beauty aids), dry good foods, and non-carbonated beverages. In all cases, it provides robust hygiene, durability and branding flexibility.
Finally, Fiber-Bottle is readily adaptable to real-world, high-volume manufacturing requirements. Compared with the scalability concerns facing many sustainable packaging solutions, Fiber-Bottle’s single-piece molding technology ensures mass production feasibility without disrupting existing industrial systems.
Notably, the Fiber-Bottle has been selected as an award finalist at the upcoming Sustainable Packaging Summit in Utrecht, The Netherlands.
“The Fiber-Bottle represents a significant advancement in sustainable packaging, delivering measurable environmental benefits across multiple impact areas,” said Guido Schmitz, president PAPACKS AMERICA. “By eliminating plastic, integrating into circular recycling systems, and reducing CO2 emissions, it provides a holistic solution aligned with global sustainability goals.”