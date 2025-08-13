PAPACKS to debut first-of-its-kind plastic-free fibre bottle at Pack Expo

PAPACKS, a Germany-based manufacturer of sustainable, moulded-fibre packaging solutions, will introduce its Fiber-Bottle to the North American marketplace at Pack Expo Las Vegas, 29th September - 1st October.

× Expand PAPACKS

At Booth #N-5172, the company will be showcasing its new plastic-free, fully recyclable packaging solution, which is suitable for replacing traditional plastic containers in a wide variety of product applications.

Unlike hybrid fibre-plastic solutions, Fiber-Bottle does not require plastic linings, caps or closures, making it recyclable in common paper waste streams. The result is a full-lifespan CO 2 reduction of up to 90% compared with conventional PET or HDPE bottles.

Moulded as one piece, PAPACKS’ new Fiber-Bottle is composed entirely from cellulose fibres – including an integrated screw-thread closure that eliminates the need for a plastic cap. To ensure product protection, Fiber-Bottle can be coated with the company’s plant-based barrier technology, which provides ample oxygen and water vapor resistance (OTR/WVTR) without sacrificing the bottle’s recyclability profile.

PAPACKS developed Fiber-Bottle to meet a trifecta of packaging sector priorities: impactful sustainability, exemplary performance, and simplified scalability. Per the former, Fiber-Bottle’s lightweight yet structurally sound design requires no supplementary plastic linings – a departure from most fiber-based containers.

Concerning performance, Fiber-Bottle is a practical, highly functional replacement option for plastic bottles across a broad array of applications, such as pharmaceuticals (nutritional and over-the-counter products), health/personal care products (powders, tablets and beauty aids), dry good foods, and non-carbonated beverages. In all cases, it provides robust hygiene, durability and branding flexibility.

Finally, Fiber-Bottle is readily adaptable to real-world, high-volume manufacturing requirements. Compared with the scalability concerns facing many sustainable packaging solutions, Fiber-Bottle’s single-piece molding technology ensures mass production feasibility without disrupting existing industrial systems.

Notably, the Fiber-Bottle has been selected as an award finalist at the upcoming Sustainable Packaging Summit in Utrecht, The Netherlands.