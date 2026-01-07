Pharmapack 2026 to return to Paris with focus on GLP-1

Pharmapack by Informa Markets will return to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on 21-22nd January 2026, bringing together global pharma, packaging and device leaders for two days of insight and innovation.

× Expand Shutterstock - Catarina Belova

Now in its 25th year, Pharmapack will welcome more than 6,000 attendees from 90 countries, 400 exhibitors, and 80 expert speakers, providing an opportunity to explore advances in drug delivery systems, packaging design, medical devices, and manufacturing.

The 2026 event will shine a spotlight on two of the industry’s most urgent drivers of innovation: the global boom in GLP-1 therapeutics and the need to meet increasingly ambitious sustainability goals. From eco-design and material innovation to the digitalisation of connected devices, this year’s agenda will explore how pharmaceutical packaging can adapt to meet these demands.

“Pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems are no longer just operational concerns any more, they are strategic levers for patient experience and market access,” said Sherma Ellis-Daal, brand director for Pharmapack by Informa Markets.

“Pharmapack brings together the people and insights needed to solve real-world challenges and future-proof the supply chain.”

Highlights from the 2026 content programme include:

Global pharma under pressure : A U.S.–Europe debate on how shifting geopolitical forces are impacting pharma packaging and supply chains and how the sector must respond at scale.

: A U.S.–Europe debate on how shifting geopolitical forces are impacting pharma packaging and supply chains and how the sector must respond at scale. Eco-design in practice : Lessons from both cosmetics and pharma on reducing packaging volumes and materials without compromising compliance or product protection.

: Lessons from both cosmetics and pharma on reducing packaging volumes and materials without compromising compliance or product protection. AI and regulatory intelligence : How artificial intelligence is enhancing real-time analysis and pharmacovigilance, and what it takes to implement these tools responsibly.

: How artificial intelligence is enhancing real-time analysis and pharmacovigilance, and what it takes to implement these tools responsibly. Connected care devices: A critical look at how pharma can reclaim ground from consumer tech in wearable and connected health tools for chronic disease management.

With strategic and technical content across multiple conference tracks, Pharmapack 2026 will cater to packaging engineers, R&D professionals, regulatory experts, and commercial leaders alike, delivering fresh perspectives on the future of packaging, devices and delivery technologies.

Premium partners announced

Pharmapack 2026 will be supported by six leading premium partners that are driving innovation in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery solutions: Aptar, Gerresheimer, SCHOTT Pharma, Stevanato Group, West, and BD.

These organisations play a key role in shaping industry standards and will be central to content, exhibition, and networking opportunities at the event.

Awards sponsor

The prestigious Pharmapack Awards, celebrating excellence in innovation, sustainability, and patient-centric design, will be sponsored by AAE B.V. for the 2026 edition.