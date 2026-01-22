Pharmapack announces new event in Singapore set for November 2026

Pharmapack has announced the launch of Pharmapack Asia, coming to Singapore in November 2026.

The announcement was made by Sherma Ellis-Daal, event director at Pharmapack, during a keynote speech at the annual awards ceremony.

“Singapore, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, is perfectly positioned to host Pharmapack,” said Ellis. “By bringing the expertise, knowledge, and community of Pharmapack Europe to Singapore, we aim to strengthen our global network and establish a powerful presence in Asia. This initiative will foster collaboration and growth across the industry, creating new opportunities for all of us.”

Pharmapack Asia will mirror the successful format of its Paris-based counterpart, providing a world-class platform for stakeholders across the drug delivery and packaging supply chain to connect, collaborate and showcase the latest innovations. The event will feature an exhibition, conference sessions, networking forums and innovation celebrations tailored to the evolving needs of the Asian market.

Ellis-Daal added: “The expansion of Pharmapack to Singapore, a dynamic hub for pharmaceutical innovation and excellence, underscores our commitment to empowering global healthcare with packaging solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The event is set to serve a diverse audience including pharmaceutical manufacturers, device developers, packaging engineers, regulatory professionals and supply chain experts across Asia-Pacific and beyond.