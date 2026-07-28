Pharmapack expands into Asia with Singapore launch

Informa Markets has announced the launch of Pharmapack Asia, an exhibition and conference dedicated to pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery and medical devices.

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Coming to Singapore for the first time, Pharmapack Asia will take place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on November 3-4, 2026. The conference provides a dedicated platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers, packaging specialists, device developers, CDMOs, suppliers and solution providers to connect, collaborate and explore the latest innovations shaping the future of drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging.

Building on more than 25 years of success in Europe, the event has been created to meet growing demand for a dedicated pharmaceutical packaging event in Asia. Singapore was selected as the host city due to its strategic position as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation hub, offering unrivaled access to Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding life sciences sector and wider regional supply chains.

The two-day event is expected to welcome more than 2,500 attendees, 120 exhibiting companies and visitors from more than 40 countries, alongside a comprehensive conference program exploring the latest developments in pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery, medical devices, sustainability, regulatory compliance and supply chain innovation.

The program will feature speakers from across pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging and logistics, covering topics including supply chain resilience, sustainable packaging, cold chain logistics, procurement and drug delivery technologies.

The event will showcase solutions spanning primary, secondary and tertiary packaging, drug delivery devices, pharmaceutical machinery, contract manufacturing, sterile packaging, labelling, packaging design and development, enabling visitors to discover technologies that support the production of increasingly complex and high-value medicines.

Alongside the exhibition, attendees will also have access to a conference programme covering sustainability, regulatory compliance, patient-centric drug delivery, packaging innovation and supply chain resilience.

Pharmapack Asia has been created to provide the region's pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery community with a dedicated forum for collaboration, innovation, and business development as manufacturing investment across Asia-Pacific continues to grow.

Confirmed speakers include Volker Kloos, director of global logistics, Asia, Eli Lilly and Company; Dr. Andy Tay Kah Ping, assistant professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, National University of Singapore; Shuji Hotta, country manager, Emball'Iso; Tony Lugg, chairman of the Transported Asset Protection Association; Thanakharn Suebsubhap, managing director, Meyer Seals; Raneeth Reghu, senior director of procurement and supply chain, Biocon Biologics; Brett Marshall, CEO of SuppLexis; and Devaki Rajendran, APAC regional sustainability manager, MCC Label.

"We are honored to launch Pharmapack Asia, building on 25 years of success with Pharmapack Europe. This milestone reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery industry. As the sector continues to evolve, expanding into Asia allows us to strengthen global connections, support regional advancements, and drive progress in pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions. Together, we aim to empower the industry to meet the challenges of tomorrow and create a brighter future for patients worldwide.” ," said Sherma Ellis-Daal, event director, Pharmapack Asia, Informa Markets.