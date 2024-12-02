Pharmapack: Focus on paper pouches

Paper pouches – a viable alternative to folding cartons: At Pharmapack (22-23 January in Paris), Faller Packaging will demonstrate what sustainable secondary packaging can look like for the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare industries. However, protection against counterfeit medicines will also play an important role at Stand B63.

Which tasks must packaging fulfil for the pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare industry? The answer is multi-faceted: The packaging should protect the product, conserve resources and be easy to recycle – but it must also protect the patient and the brand from counterfeiting. Faller Packaging, the specialist company for folding cartons, labels and leaflets, offers users a range of clever solutions, which will also be showcased at the company’s stand.

A sustainable paper pouch

Faller Packaging uses the expertise of its industry partners to adapt future-proof packaging to the individual needs of users. One of these partner companies is machine manufacturer Schubert-Pharma, a company which is involved in the development of biodegradable and sealable paper packaging – and this impressive packaging will also be on display at Pharmapack. The idea for paper pouches originated in the food industry and could represent a sustainable alternative to folding cartons in the foreseeable future. Users can save up to 90% of CO2, considerably reducing their carbon footprints. Together with Schubert, Faller Packaging intensively tested the processing of the product in preliminary trials.

Tamper-proof

Technologies that enhance counterfeit protection will also be on show at Pharmapack. Faller Packaging supports pharmaceutical manufacturers with security and tamper-evident labels which are glued on to the packaging corners with extremely strong adhesives. Perforations also indicate that a box has already been opened. A semi-transparent, tamper-evident paper label is one of the new products in Faller’s range – it’s made from a fibre-based, single-variety material and is completely recyclable. The label is also tamper-proof and complies with the EN 16679:2014 standard. Yet another Faller innovation – digitally-printed pharmaceutical labels with concealed security features. Thanks to a high-quality ink that’s only visible under UV light, invisible texts, variable data, codes and symbols can be easily integrated into the labels.

Faller Packaging will present its sustainable and tamper-proof products to trade fair visitors in the “Competence Box”, which is filled to the brim with clever packaging solutions you can actually touch.