ProMach Pharma to showcase line integration services at Pack Expo

ProMach’s Pharma business unit will showcase their integration capabilities at Pack Expo by exhibiting a turnkey packaging line, which includes all equipment from vial and syringe filling to case packing.

Key highlights:

Integrated with other ProMach brands, ProMach Pharma will exhibit their packaging solutions at the upcoming Pack Expo.

ProMach's turnkey blister packaging line for aseptic kits begins with Dara's NFL/2 system filling and closing ready-to-use syringes and vials.

Integrating solutions from ProMach Pharma brands – NJM, Pharmaworks, Serpa and WLS – and systems from partners and third-party OEMs as needed, ProMach Pharma provides technologies and seamless integration with single source responsibility to customers worldwide.

“There is growing demand for our integration services as many manufacturers and contract packers with pharma, nutra, ophthalmic and animal health products have fewer resources in-house to manage line integration. There is also growing interest from personal care and other non-pharma companies looking for high quality and precision within their packaging lines,” said Tom McDaniel, president of ProMach Pharma.

“We’re uniquely positioned to give customers the deep expertise that comes from each of our brands and their core competencies, collaborating as one company under ProMach Pharma as the total solution provider and single point of contact.”

Focused on packaging lines that fill liquids, powders and solid doses into vials, syringes, bottles, blister packs and other primary packages, ProMach Pharma can take responsibility for the entire line or a portion of the line, as needed. ProMach Pharma offers stand-alone machines, integrated mini lines that combine a few systems and complete turnkey packaging lines from filling to case packing, including serialisation, aggregation, RFID labeling and/or fully integrated controls.

ProMach Pharma’s turnkey blister packaging line for aseptic kits on exhibit at Pack Expo begins with Dara’s NFL/2 system filling and closing ready-to-use syringes and vials. NJM’s Courser 230 labels the syringes and WLS’ VR-72 labels the vials. A robotic pick-and-place from PharmaMed feeds one syringe and one vial per cycle to Pharmaworks’ TF2 blister machine.

These blister-packed kits are then conveyed on a Beckhoff linear transport to a Serpa P100 horizontal cartoner, followed by a Serpa P200 case packer. Labels for syringes and vials are printed off-line with WLS’ Autonomy digital label printer.

Dara’s NFL/2 aseptic filling and closing machine can handle nests of ready-to-use syringes, vials and cartridges. Simplifying small scale production, this fully servo-driven system reduces capital costs, minimises floorspace requirements and speeds changeover.

NJM’s Courser 230 labeler features a trunnion starwheel for positive handling of small containers at speeds up to 250 cpm. Achieving quick changeover to handle syringes and vials, the Courser 230 pressure-sensitive labeler maximises production versatility and saves floorspace.

WLS’ VR-72 labeler handles vials, syringes and bottles at speeds up to 700 cpm. The fully servo-driven, continuous-motion VR-72 pressure-sensitive labeler provides high-speed operation, accurate and repeatable label placement, low maintenance and quick changeovers.

Pharmawork’s TF2 blister machine is a medium- to high-output, large-format system ideal for a wide range of blister applications including standard HUD blister packs, bingo-style cards, medical devices, tray packaging and more.

Serpa’s P100 horizontal cartoner is a compact cartoner that reaches speeds up to 330 cartons per minute. Its balcony-design provides maximum access to all drive components from one side of the machine and its fall-through construction meets all sanitary and FDA validation requirements.

Serpa’s P200 side load case packer picks, erects and packs both cases and trays at speeds up to 20 cases per minute. Featuring first-of-its-kind versatility – the P200 can apply a tape closure on cases and change over to seal trays with hot glue. Its ‘Easy Case Clear-out’ feature allows for problem cases to be released with ease to maximise machine up-time.

WLS’ Autonomy is a high-speed, full-color, stand-alone, digital label printer with an integrated full-label inspection capability. Printing variable and serialised data along with label artwork, Autonomy delivers in-house, on-demand labels, ready for application, to maximise label quality and production flexibility.