PXP Group launches as new go-to provider of print and packaging

A pharma packaging group has launched across the UK, Ireland and Europe bringing together four of the industry’s "best" in print and packaging with the combined product range representing a unique offer.

× Expand PXP Group

With a clear and stated goal to become a significant player across Europe with a 10% share of the pharma print and packaging market, PXP Group - formerly, Woodberry Packaging - is driven by a commitment to putting its customer first.

The group has a combined headcount of 650 staff and a current turnover in excess of €120 million. Thanks to its strategic acquisition of specialist pharma print and packaging businesses; Medica Packaging, Colorman and Reelvision Print, and the addition of healthcare and cosmetics giant F.G. Curtis, PXP Group’s unique product offer, absolute focus on customer service and capability for growth across the UK and Europe is already making an impact.

Group chief executive officer, Peter Santo, said: “People are living longer and the pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly, so we want to create a company that puts quality and service first. We are developing a business that is fast, agile, flexible and known as the ideal partner for pharma print and packaging to set us apart from the current players.

“In an industry that values security, compliance and relationships, PXP Group will give customers a unique and secure experience. We have carefully selected the four companies to form the group due to their exceptional reputation for quality and service. Our customers will have access to a group of companies whose focus is specifically in pharmaceutical, healthcare and personal care packaging.

“We are bringing the full buying cycle together, so customers can rely on us to produce cartons and leaflets in one place, ultimately resulting in an optimum supply chain, with the significant cost benefits that this brings and a smoother buying experience.”

Ireland based Colorman was the first company to be acquired by the group in 2021. It has over 50 years’ experience as one of Europe’s leading full-service print and packaging providers.

In 2024, Reelvision in Lancashire was acquired for its innovation in flexographic print onto cartons, something which is uncommon in carton printing but provides agility, flexibility and speed.

July 2026 brought the opportunity to buy both Medica Packaging in Cheshire and F.G. Curtis in Surrey.

Medica Packaging adds a leading position in pharmaceutical and healthcare cartons, while F.G. Curtis brings recognised expertise in cosmetics and personal care, together with one of the strongest environmental records in the sector.

PXP Group has a clear vision and is prioritising compliance with recognised standards as clear evidence of the commitment to quality and service with the aim of ‘doing the basics brilliantly’. All the businesses within the group hold essential certifications and accreditations including PS-9000 across three, and the commitment is long term so there is a keen interest educating the next generation of print and packaging specialists.

Santo added: “We’re passionate about education and skills sharing and currently planning to launch an apprenticeship scheme. Creating the group means we have the ability to give young people unparalleled access to all areas of print and packaging, enriching their learning and delivering a 360 view of the industry.”

PXP Group was officially launched on 6th October 2026, at CPHI in Milan.