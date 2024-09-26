ReZorce circular packaging takes gold in german packaging prize

At the Fachpack exhibition on 24th September, Zotefoams received one of only five Gold prizes awarded by the Deutsche Verpackungsinstitut (dvi) in this year’s German Packaging Prize competition - from a total of 250 entries across 13 countries.

× Expand Zotefoams

The Gold Award for Sustainability recognises ReZorce, the company’s disruptive mono-material barrier packaging range. ReZorce is soon to debut on supermarket shelves as an alternative to liquid packaging board cartons, which are difficult to recycle and will attract higher costs for brand owners as extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes roll out in Europe and elsewhere.

Neil Court-Johnston, president of Zotefoams’ MuCell Extrusion business unit, said: “The German Packaging Prize is one of the most prestigious awards schemes anywhere and we are delighted that, from such a large field, the judges recognised the potential of ReZorce as a more sustainable, circular alternative to the composite material that has held sway in the beverage carton market for decades.

“The fact that they went on to choose ReZorce for one of the Gold prizes speaks volumes about how the packaging market – and indeed the world – is changing: materials that are not fit for the circular economy have had their day.

“Where reusable packaging isn’t an option, brand owners need alternatives that are easily recyclable through existing infrastructure and can be used in the same application time and again, with a reduced environmental impact. ReZorce is just such a material, and adopters will benefit from lower EPR fees, while knowing that they are doing the right thing for the environment.”