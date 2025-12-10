Sanner launches Tethered Cap at Pharmapack 2026

At Pharmapack 2026, Sanner will showcase its newly developed Tethered Cap.

× Expand Sanner

Together with Sanner BioBase, the solution adds to the company’s portfolio for sustainable effervescent tablet packaging. The Tethered Cap stays attached, enabling improved recycling and thus a more environmentally friendly overall product. Fueled by major acquisitions and new state-of-the-art plants opened over the past two years, the company will present its substantially expanded global production footprint and comprehensive services for packaging solutions and medical devices at booth 4G46.

Manufacturers of effervescent supplement tablets are increasingly confronted with rising demands regarding the sustainability of their products and packaging. The issue also plays an increasingly important role for consumers. This is where Sanner's new Tethered Cap closure comes in: the TE safety ring remains attached to the cap. This means that all plastic components will be recycled, reducing the environmental impact caused by microplastics. “Supporting a functioning circular economy is very important to Sanner,” emphasises Stefan Verheyden, CEO of the Sanner Group. “This applies to our products as well as our own operations. The fact that we recently achieved EcoVadis Gold status confirms that sustainable processes are firmly anchored in our corporate strategy.”

In addition to excellent recyclability, manufacturers benefit from easy implementation in their existing filling process – without changeovers or interruptions. At Pharmapack, Sanner will also showcase its broad portfolio of desiccant solutions, such as the improved TabTec, for moisture- and odour-sensitive pharmaceuticals and supplements, as well as moisture control options for devices and diagnostic products.

Fully integrated CDMO services

Following its recent acquisitions of design and development specialists Gilero and Springboard, Sanner now delivers fully integrated, single-source support for pharmaceutical and MedTech companies – from device design and development to design transfer and global production – across its sites in Europe, North America, and Asia. Manufacturers of drug delivery systems, combination products, medical devices, and diagnostics benefit from a partner that combines all key competencies: “Sanner has consistently expanded both its global presence in device development and its production capacities over the past two years,” explains Christian Classen, CSO of the Sanner Group.

“By providing the entire process – from design to verification and validation to commercial production – from a single source, customers benefit from consistent Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) right from the early development phase. With the help of the expertise of our Human Factors specialists, we can also optimise usability. This integrated approach enables a seamless transition from development to industrialisation and has been proven to reduce complexity, development times, and project risks," says Classen.

Presentation at Pharmapack 2026

Stefan Verheyden and Jim Collins, President of Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems LLC, will provide in-depth insights into the impact of international trade policy on the pharmaceutical industry in their joint presentation at Pharmapack on 21st January, at 11am.