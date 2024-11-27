Sanner provides insights into developments planned for 2025 at Pharmapack

At Pharmapack in Paris, Sanner will provide first insights into the new developments planned for 2025. These include desiccant and effervescent tablet packaging as well as the expansion of the CDMO portfolio for medical devices.

× Expand Sanner default

Visitors to Pharmapack can get a first exclusive overview of Sanner's current projects and developments at booth C58 in hall 7.2 from January 22 to 23, 2025. “We are pleased to demonstrate to the industry professionals how we are progressively executing our strategy, reinforcing our position as a leading manufacturer of desiccant solutions with the highest quality standards, and expanding our portfolio of global CDMO services,” said Christian Classen, CSO of the Sanner Group.

TabTec CR with even improved tightness

As part of the Advance with Agility program, Sanner is optimising the design of the child-resistant TabTec CR packaging. The improved tightness and tailored desiccants provide optimal moisture protection even for highly sensitive active ingredients. Sanner's Advance with Agility program not only helps to identify the right desiccant solution. It also ensures that products can be launched relatively quickly by using predictive stability modelling and achieving stability targets. Moreover, the packaging solutions have all required approvals and meet current market standards.

New sustainable effervescent tablet packaging solutions

In addition to its well-known bio-based effervescent tube Sanner BioBase, Sanner is continuously working on the development of further sustainable packaging solutions. The PPWR (Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation) requires the use of recycled materials and stipulates that all packaging in the EU must be recyclable from 2030. To this end, Sanner is developing a new solution in the field of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, which consists partly of recycled material mixed with new material.

Expansion of CDMO activities

Sanner is significantly expanding its global manufacturing footprint. The company recently opened its second plant in Kunshan, China. In Greensboro, USA, a new production facility for injection moulding and desiccant filling will start production in the second quarter of 2025. At the same time, Sanner is moving into its new, state-of-the-art flagship manufacturing site and headquarters in Bensheim, Germany. The 100,000 square meter production area, including a 300 square meter technology and innovation centre, is scheduled to be fully operational by early 2025. “With the acquisitions of Springboard in January and Gilero in September 2024, we have significantly enhanced our end-to-end-service CDMO capabilities for medical device development, as well as expanded our capacity to produce clinical batches, pilot runs, and commercial volumes,” Classen said.