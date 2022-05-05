SEA Vision shows product aggregation systems at Pharmintech

SEA Vision attends the fair Pharmintech 2022, from 3rd to 6th May 2022, where they will show product developments about Track and Trace and Brand Protection, Vision systems, and the 4.0 software suite yudoo.

The group will show the newest contents about serialisation and aggregation systems. The solutions manage all the levels defined by the ANSI / ISA 95 standard: from level 0-1 devices and systems installed on the production line machines, to the level 4 corporate, up to notification to level 5 of the National Regulatory Authorities.

Moreover, on show, visitors will have the opportunity to discover more about all the range of vision inspection applications designed for the inspection of products and their packaging, starting from the control of codes and characters, up to presence, shape, colours and many others.

This is the historical core business of SEA Vision where the company has over 25 years of experience. On the booth will be present a specific area dedicated to the 4.0 solution yudoo. Visitors can watch a live demo of the 4.0 pharma software Suite presented in streaming live from the showroom of SEA Vision Headquarter in Pavia.

Yudoo is a scalable and modular suite, including tools for automation (centralised management of production, workflows, and timesheet), for the digital quality (creation of paperless systems support systems for line clearance operations), for data analysis (analysis of production data, business intelligence dashboard, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance) and for Track and Trace (complete solutions for Level 3 and 4 of serialisation, monitoring of serialisation operations).

The advantages offered by this suite are many and include the possibility to centralise production formats and data, and reduce work time. The suite can connect to existing company systems such as ERP or MES to retrieve updated data exactly from where they are.

In the same days during the exhibition Pharmintech, powered by IPACK-IMA, SEA Vision is involved in the Open Door Pharma, that will take place from 2 to 6 May and it is dedicated to pharmaceutical solutions.