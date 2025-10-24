SGD Pharma presents new innovations at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

SGD Pharma, a company in pharmaceutical glass primary packaging solutions, will showcase its portfolio of products and services at booth 8.0H24 during CPHI, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from 28th - 30th October 2025.

As part of the company’s strategic growth plan to expand its tubular glass offering in Europe, SGD Pharma has significantly reinforced its industrial and commercial footprint with the acquisition of Alphial S.r.l, a tubular glass converting company manufacturing ampoules, vials and Ready to Use (RTU) products. This move positions SGD Pharma as a key player in the tubular segment as well as its leadership in molded, enabling greater responsiveness, increased capacity, and innovation tailored to the evolving needs of the European pharma market. The acquisition of Alphial will ideally complement the company’s existing operations in Europe and tubular facility in Vemula, India, recently bolstered by a joint venture with Corning. Alphial will also be attending CPHI, find out more about how the expansion is reshaping tubular glass packaging at booth 8.0G1.

New for CPHI 2025, SGD Pharma continues to lead with its flagship Sealian platform. This internal surface treatment for molded glass vials creates a strong barrier coating that protects sensitive therapeutics, improves chemical durability (especially against alkaline solutions), and reduces interactions between drug products and packaging. Sealian is available in clear and amber glass for vial sizes, ranging from 3 ml to 500 ml and is suited for every route of administration (parenteral, oral, nasal).

Also on display at CPHI 2025:

IDENCY: now fully completed range of vials in 6 ml, 10 ml and 20 ml, combining the chemical and mechanical resistance of moulded glass with external dimensions comparable with standard tubular glass for fill & finish lines.

Sterinity EZ-fill: SG EZ-Fill’s ready-to-use (RTU) moulded glass vials, offering sterile, flexible and high-quality solutions.

Ensiemo: the full pharma-grade Type III vial and pipette packaging system, now available with tamper-evident and child-resistant caps.

Velocity Vials: SGD Pharma’s Type I tubular glass vials with external low-friction coating from Corning, designed to optimise fill & finish operations — reducing friction, improving throughput (20‑50 % efficiency gains), lowering particulate generation by up to 96 %.

Newly at CPHI, SGD Pharma also introduces Proseal+, an advanced external treatment for molded and tubular vials that enhances moisture and oxygen protection to extend shelf life of pharmaceutical contents.

Further strengthening its service offering, SGD Pharma’s newly launched Lab Services are fully operational, delivering analytical testing to pharma/biopharma companies, CMOs/CDMOs, and other glass packaging players. More expansions to the Lab Services offering are expected in 2026.

Regarding its latest sustainable initiatives, SGD Pharma has updated its emissions targets: compared to 2022 levels, the company is targeting a 42 % reduction by 2030 and 65 % by 2040. The group has been awarded Platinum status by EcoVadis in 2025, reflecting top-tier ESG performance among glass manufacturers.

Olivier Rousseau, CEO of SGD Pharma said: “At CPHI 2025, we are proud to mark a major milestone in our growth strategy with the acquisition of Alphial. This integration strengthens our industrial footprint across Europe and supports our ambition to expand our offering to better serve the evolving needs of our pharmaceutical partners, in flexibility, safety, and speed. From Sealian to Velocity, every innovation also reflects our strong commitment to sustainability.”

Visit us at booth 8.0H24 to see these innovations in person and learn how SGD Pharma can support your requirements while raising the bar for performance and sustainability