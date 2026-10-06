SGD Pharma showcases moulded and tubular glass packaging at CPHI

SGD Pharma will present its expanded portfolio of moulded and tubular glass products and services on booth 11F17 during CPHI Milan from 6-8th October 2026.

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SGD Pharma will debut MySterinity Nasal, a new range of moulded vials extending its established Sterinity approach.

Designed for the growing high-value nasal drug delivery market driven by a rise in biologics with higher microbiological requirements, MySterinity Nasal offers pharmaceutical companies a flexible solution for enhanced quality and safety, as well as improved Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The Type I U-Save nasal vials can be pre-washed, depyrogenated or sterilised, making them suitable for systemic therapies, CNS therapies, and vaccines.

SGD Pharma also announces the launch of its Ready-to-Use (RTU) tubular vials for sensitive, high-value parenteral drugs.

Washed, depyrogenated and sterilised, the new RTU vials support pharmaceutical companies operating in aseptic fill-finish environments and seeking increased quality and safety. The tubular RTU vials will be produced at SGD Pharma’s Felino, Italy ISO 5 environment manufacturing site following its acquisition of Alphial. They will offer speed of delivery, improved TCO and the convenience of a single supplier for their complete range of RTU Type I vials.

SGD Pharma is also launching MySealian, a new GMP-compliant subcontracting service for customers and partners’ vials

This new service enables any glass manufacturer, pharmaceutical company or OEM to access SGD Pharma’s best-in-class Sealian treatment for their existing ranges of moulded glass primary packaging products, with no capital investment. The Sealian internal glass vial treatment preserves the integrity of sensitive therapeutic products by creating a protective barrier coating. Its enhanced hydrophobic properties prevent high viscosity infusions from sticking to the internal surface of the vial, enabling clear product visibility, easy inspection and minimal product waste.

Sealian will now also be available as a treatment option for SDG Pharma’s new tubular vial solutions.

Olivier Rousseau, CEO of SGD Pharma said: “One year after the acquisition of Alphial, SGD Pharma is well positioned to address the evolving challenges of the pharmaceutical industry, offering innovative products and solutions across both moulded and tubular glass primary packaging. We are particularly proud that these innovations are developed within a comprehensive ESG framework, ensuring that sustainability considerations are embedded from the very outset of every project. “

Visit booth 11F17 at CPHI to explore SGD Pharma’s portfolio and meet the team driving the next generation of glass packaging innovations.