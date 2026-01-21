SGD Pharma shows pharma packaging innovation at Pharmapack

SGD Pharma will showcase its latest advancements in high-performance solutions at Pharmapack Europe, taking place in Paris on 21st to 22nd January 2026.

On booth 4C11 & 4C17 SGD Pharma will spotlight new products for pharma packaging including molded and tubular glass vials, as well as showcasing the company’s continued commitment to responsible manufacturing. This will be the first time that SGD Pharma will demonstrate its complete glass packaging portfolio, including tubular products from the Alphial acquisition.

New innovations for safer, smarter pharma packaging

SGD Pharma will highlight its growing portfolio of innovative glass packaging solutions designed to enhance drug integrity, patient safety and operational efficiency. Key solutions on display include:

SEALIAN, a high-performance internal surface treatment that provides enhanced chemical durability and superior protection for sensitive drugs

IDENCY, premium vials with combined high chemical and mechanical resistance with the same outer diameter as standard tubular glass vials to ease integration into existing filing lines

Sterinity EZ-fill, high-quality ready-to-use (RTU) platform enabling faster time-to-market, increased flexibility and reliability for pharma and biotech manufacturers

Alphial tubular products made in Italy: ampoules, vials and RTU solutions

Alongside these product innovations, SGD Pharma will present

Velocity vials developed with Corning to enhance fill & finish efficiency and reduce operational risks through reduced friction coating technology

Lab Services, expertise in glass packaging science including analytical testing

PROSEAL+, advanced external treatment for moisture and oxygen protection

Expansion into tubular glass, scaling capacity and capability with Alphial

Reflecting its strategic focus on global growth and operational excellence, SGD Pharma continues its expansion into tubular glass packaging, adding to its already global leadership in molded glass. Following the acquisition of Alphial in Q4 2025, the company now combines moulded and tubular glass expertise to offer an unrivalled portfolio of solutions for customer packaging needs across ampoules, vials and RTU formats. The integration of Alphial’s Italian sites strengthens SGD Pharma’s European footprint enabling enhanced delivery speed, capacity and customer responsiveness, particularly for high-value bio-pharmaceutical applications.

Decarbonisation: leading with purpose

SGD Pharma has again been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum status with a score of 90, positioning the company as the global leader of pharmaceutical glass manufacturers worldwide for sustainable performance. This recognition celebrates SGD Pharma’s unwavering commitment to environmental, social and ethical excellence across all its global sites, reaffirmed through robust governance, decarbonization initiatives, and sustainable procurement practices.

Building on its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated roadmap, SGD Pharma is on track to achieve a 42% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and 65% by 2040, compared to 2022 levels. The company’s holistic sustainability strategy extends from energy efficiency investments to responsible sourcing and workforce inclusion.

Olivier Rousseau, CEO SGD Pharma, comments: “At Pharmapack 2026, we are proud to demonstrate how innovation and sustainability go hand in hand in shaping the future of pharmaceutical glass. As a recognized leader in sustainable glass manufacturing, we have again earned an EcoVadis platinum medal for our continued progress. We are committed to decarbonizing the Pharma Glass Industry faster than anyone else and we are working hard, and investing a lot, to do even better and go further than ever before to help our customers deliver on their own decarbonization commitments.”