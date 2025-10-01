Sharp invests $20 million in autoinjector & pen assembly lines

Sharp Services has announced a $20 million investment in its autoinjector and pen assembly, labelling and packaging lines across various therapeutic areas at its facility in Macungie, PA.

Sharp’s Macungie facility will have two autoinjector assembly lines to support both clinical and commercial needs. Investments include a low-speed semi-manual, 2 devices per minute line, to support the assembly of custom and non-custom pens and autoinjectors. The second line will offer mid-speed assembly of 50-70 devices per minute with inline labelling and cartoning, and will support both Ypsomed’s YpsoMate and SHL Medical’s Molly autoinjectors.

Jeff Benedict, chief commercial officer of Sharp, said: “Pharma organisations are increasingly choosing injectables in advanced delivery systems that ensure reliable and safe drug administration, especially in critical or emergency scenarios. The rapid rise in demand for obesity management products, coupled with the market requirement for more sustainable solutions, has fuelled innovation and unlocked new possibilities in this space.”

Autoinjectors and pens assembled, labelled and packaged at Sharp will be used for a wide range of emergency, chronic, and specialty conditions. The new production lines in Macungie that will support the specific requirements of these devices and therapies are expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2027.