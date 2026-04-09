Shibuya highlights Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Decontamination System

Shibuya Corporation has developed and refined its Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Decontamination System (HPVD) over more than two decades to support advanced aseptic manufacturing and packaging environments.

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An early adopter of hydrogen peroxide vapour (also known as VHP) technology beginning in the early 1990s, Shibuya applied its experience with hydrogen peroxide as a sterilant to develop its patented HYDEC technologies, now used in commercial aseptic processing systems for pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and food products.

HYDEC systems are engineered to deliver rapid, reliable decontamination or sterilisation for isolators, cleanrooms, and process chambers commonly used in aseptic filling and packaging operations. The proprietary HYDEC process enables short cycle times while maintaining a high level of sterility assurance, making it well suited for material and component transfer into isolators and closed restricted access barrier systems (cRABS). The system does not require precise control of temperature or humidity, simplifying integration into existing facilities, and uses reduced quantities of hydrogen peroxide per cycle to improve operational efficiency and accelerate aeration without compromising performance.

Available in portable, fixed, and large-volume configurations, HYDEC systems can be customised to accommodate facility layouts and process requirements. Shibuya supports each installation through in-house application testing with customer systems, developing fully defined decontamination cycles designed for efficient validation and long-term reliability. Decontamination verification and endurance testing are conducted in Shibuya’s internal laboratory prior to factory acceptance testing, supporting consistent and regulatory-approved performance.

The HYDEC product line supports a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging applications. The HYDEC 1000 Series is designed for isolators used in sterility testing, investigational drug preparation, hospital formulation, regenerative medicine, cell culture, and transfer airlocks. The HYDEC 2000 Series extends decontamination capabilities to cleanrooms and isolators used for syringe, ampoule, and vial filling, powder and liquid combination products, vaccines, and protein preparations, as well as specialised environments such as animal testing facilities.

Built on Shibuya’s extensive experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing systems, HYDEC reflects a focus on integrated system design, validated process performance, precision engineering, and long-term operational reliability. Each system is designed to integrate seamlessly with surrounding aseptic and packaging infrastructure, supporting consistent decontamination or sterilisation across pharmaceutical and life science manufacturing environments.