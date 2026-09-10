Shibuya Hoppmann to showcase at PACK EXPO International 2026

Shibuya Hoppmann will exhibit at PACK EXPO International 2026, taking place 18-21st October at McCormick Place in Chicago.

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At Booth 2845, the company will debut its patent-pending FS-70-HS High-Speed Feeder, demonstrating a new high-throughput feeding solution operating at speeds of up to 800 parts per minute (bpm).

PACK EXPO visitors will have the opportunity to see the FS-70-HS in operation and speak directly with Shibuya Hoppmann’s technical team about high-speed part-handling requirements. The feeder will be displayed as a standard unit, allowing attendees to explore its capabilities and discuss how it may be applied within their own packaging, assembly, labeling, and processing operations.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their parts to Booth 2845 for testing during the show. This hands-on opportunity will enable manufacturers to evaluate potential part-handling performance and discuss the feasibility of a Shibuya Hoppmann feeding solution for their specific application.

The debut of the FS-70-HS underscores Shibuya Hoppmann’s continued focus on helping manufacturers improve efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and support consistent performance in demanding production environments. In addition to the new feeder, visitors can learn about the company’s broader portfolio of automation solutions engineered to support a range of industries and product-handling challenges.