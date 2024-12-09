SnapSlide wins IoPP People’s Choice Award at PACK EXPO Chicago 2024

SnapSlide, a packaging innovations company dedicated to making it easier for consumers to access, use, and store pharmaceutical products, won the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) People’s Choice Award at PACK EXPO Chicago 2024.

Expand SnapSlide

Voted on by attendees and industry peers, SnapSlide was selected from among 19 AmeriStar award-winning

products. It earned top recognition for its groundbreaking no-torque closure, which allows single-handed opening and closing while maintaining child resistance criteria — the market’s first such adaptive packaging solution.

Previously recognised in the “Drug & Pharmaceutical” category of the 2024 IoPP AmeriStar Awards, SnapSlide continues to garner praise for its user-friendly, accessible design. Applicable to numerous categories, including prescription vials and over-the-counter medicines, SnapSlide’s patented mechanism is designed to empower individuals with physical limitations. This inclusive advancement replaces conventional push-and-turn mechanics, making medication more accessible, safer, and easier to use independently for millions worldwide.

Key SnapSlide Highlights:

No-Torque, Two-Step Opening Mechanism: Ensures easy, single-handed operation.

Inclusive and User-Friendly: Enhances convenience and independence for consumers, especially those with arthritis or limb differences.

Sustainability: Uses over 25% less plastic than conventional Rx packages, with 30% greater efficiency in shipping & distribution.

Practical Integration: Designed to provide the scale and price points that the industry is accustomed to.

Improved drug accessibility for over 70 Million Americans

Developed as an access-centric alternative to conventional push-and-turn mechanics, SnapSlide’s technology represents a potentially life-changing innovation for the over 60 million Americans with some form of dexterity issue, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Of these, an estimated 12 million are temporarily or permanently unable to use one of their arms or hands. These include amputees, stroke/paralysis patients, and many faced with congenital birth defects, for whom conventional pharmaceutical closures are virtually impossible to open, dose, and close with one arm.

In fact, the SnapSlide closure has proven to be substantially more popular regardless of dexterity issues. In focus groups, nearly 90% of consumers preferred SnapSlide to conventional amber vial closures. Two-thirds reported they would be more loyal to brands adopting SnapSlide – and likely to switch to a competing brand if theirs did not incorporate the solution.

“We are honoured to receive the IoPP People’s Choice Award, especially as it was voted on by our industry peers and professionals,” said Rocky Batzel, inventor and CEO of SnapSlide. “This recognition reinforces the importance of inclusive design, which not only improves user experience but also promotes adherence to essential medications.”