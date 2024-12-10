Sonoco to showcase versatile packaging at Pharmapack 2025

Sonoco has announced its upcoming presence at Pharmapack 2025 (22-23 January, Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles) where three of its divisions will unite to collectively showcase their innovations and solutions – specifically: Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, consumer packaging, contract manufacturing and assembly for components and devices – in stand J95.

Sonoco TEQ provides concept-to-completion thermoformed solutions, specialising in sterile medical and pharmaceutical applications. With access to a wide range of raw materials, TEQ’s thermoformed solutions maximise effectiveness while maintaining high quality standards through its ISO Class 8 Cleanrooms and supports customers in their corporate sustainability goals. TEQ has the expertise, skills and manufacturing footprint to be your global partner in thermoforming.

Sonoco Plastics is a leading manufacturer of high-, medium-, and low-volume plastic injection moulding, automated and manual assembly, and packaging for the drug delivery and combination device sector. The division’s expertise in high-volume injection moulding and automated assembly – including laser marking, in-line inspection, flow wrapping, and packaging – enables it to deliver innovative, tailored, high quality and standard-compliant solutions to its customers.

Sonoco Consumer Europe will showcase its paper-based EnviroCan and GREENCAN packaging solutions, and closures, for supplements, nutrition and healthcare products. A key benefit of the innovations in both ranges is that they can easily be recycled by consumers. Sonoco’s EnviroCan is made of recycled fibre and is available with a paper end. The paperboard can body is made of at least 95% fibres with a minimum of 60% recycled content, and it features a highly effective oxygen and moisture barrier layer to preserve product shelf-life. For years, the EnviroCan has been helping brands meet their sustainability goals through its recyclable design.

The wide variety of closures available for the EnviroCan range – including compostable sprinkler lid, mono-material based lid and its latest paper lids for diameter 73mm paper cans and many more closing options – will also be displayed on the Sonoco stand. Sonoco’s GREENCAN packaging solution is fully recyclable, has a wide range of barrier properties and is available in various shapes and sizes – tailored to meet the needs of the customer. The innovation is made of 92-98% paperboard and is fully recyclable.

Graham French, European sales & marketing director at Sonoco TEQ, said: “We look forward to engaging with pharmaceutical industry stakeholders at Pharmapack 2025. Our extensive product portfolio ensures we can meet the evolving needs of the pharma and medical technology sectors.”

Philippe Creux, regional sales director - South Europe at Sonoco Consumer Products, said: “We’re thrilled to be exhibiting at Pharmapack 2025. The exhibition provides the perfect platform for us to display our healthcare and pharma related packaging innovations and highlight to our customers how we can tailor each solution to meet their business’ needs. We look forward to welcoming pharma and consumer brands from across the globe, to our stand, so they can see our innovations first-hand.”