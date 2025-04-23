Steriline strengthens its presence on the market at Pharmintech

Steriline, a company highly specialised in the production of complete aseptic packaging lines for injectables and ophthalmic products for global pharmaceutical companies, will participate for the first time in Pharmintech (Milan, 27-30th May 2025), displaying its solutions and innovations to the public.

In addition, visitors to Steriline’s stand No. B17, Hall 2 will be able to appreciate a filling and capping machine in operation, a unit that combines robotics, magnetic levitation and a containment system with a double-wall isolator. This small-scale solution is designed to attract the interest of industry professionals and pharmaceutical companies that are looking to improve manufacturing efficiency and maintain compliance with the industry’s ever-increasing standards.

“I am very pleased that Steriline is present at Pharmintech with its own stand,” says Ilaria Fumagalli, CEO of Steriline. “We consider this trade show to be very important for our positioning and growth in the marketplace.”

RVFCM11-S: robotic technology and magnetic levitation for an agile, flexible machine

The unit presented by Steriline at Pharmintech 2025 is the RVFCM11-S, an extremely compact (2.25 m by 1.65 m), advanced robotic solution designed specifically for the primary packaging of drugs for cell and gene therapies.

In line with Steriline’s zero-loss philosophy, the solution on display at the trade show integrates into its structure advanced double-wall isolation systems that can minimise the risk of contamination and also offer the option of re-processing (re-filling, re-stoppering and re-capping) the containers that, for whatever reason, do not meet supply specifications. This automated solution is also equipped with major robotic components, ensuring greater speed, accuracy and repeatability in packaging.

In addition, the RVFCM11-S, which can produce 15 bottles, syringes or nested carpules per minute, boasts a very rapid cycle of decontamination with vaporised hydrogen peroxide, making it truly ideal if changing batches.

“This machine confirms the innovative and flexible approach of Steriline solutions,” says Federico Fumagalli, Chief Sales Officer of Steriline. “Combining robotic technology with dual-wall isolation systems and magnetic levitation technology is the natural consequence of our zero-loss philosophy, which aims to further reduce waste.”

The bottles inside the machine are moved by robotic handling combined with magnetic levitation systems. This eliminates any kind of physical contact with guides or supports, thus eliminating friction and the possibility of generating particles.

The operation of the RVFCM11-S in a few words

Equipped with a single filling head connected to a peristaltic pump, a single capping head and a single sealing head, the RVFCM11-S relies on two Stäubli Stericlean robots to handle primary containers with zero glass-glass contact. All nest containers are processed individually.

The process starts with a manual de-bagging station and a de-lidding station. The bottles, via magnetic levitation, are then presented one by one to the robotic arm and removed individually. They then proceed to the filling station, where an integrated weight control system (in line with Steriline’s zero waste philosophy) ensures precise filling. Once filled and capped, the bottles are then moved to the crimping station.

With a fluid movement, the second robotic arm seals the bottles and puts them back into the nest. The ring-sealing process is monitored and controlled by artificial vision, to ensure that each filled bottle is carefully sealed.