Syntegon honoured with German Packaging Award

For the third time in a row, the German Packaging Institute honoured Syntegon with the German Packaging Award for its new development, Versynta microBatch in the category “packaging machines”.

Key highlights:

The flexible and fully automated production cell fills and closes the smallest batches of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals safely and with virtually no product loss.

Visitors caught a first glimpse of the new development at Achema, back on August 26 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Innovations for a better life

Dr. Alexander Giehl, head of the Pharma Liquid & Inspection business cluster at Syntegon, said: “We are very happy that such an important innovation for the pharmaceutical industry has received the award. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies require more flexible equipment for new and highly effective drugs for ever smaller patient groups. Maximum product yield and fast batch changeovers are crucial for smallest batches.

"We not only answer this trend with Versynta microBatch – we are actively shaping the future of pharmaceutical fill-finish operations, in line with our mission ‘processing and packaging for a better life.' "

Versynta microBatch

The fully automated and highly flexible production cell is designed to fill and close a variety of containers with pharmaceutical liquids and enables a complete batch-to-batch changeover of less than two hours. Syringes, cartridges, and vials made of glass or plastic can be filled with virtually no product loss.

The gloveless isolator with integrated air treatment significantly reduces the risk of contamination since it eliminates manual intervention. Fully automated filling and 100 percent in-process control ensure continuously high quality. Versynta microBatch is an innovative, GMP-compliant system that sets new standards in small batch filling with an output of 120 to 500 containers per hour.

Distinguished technology from Syntegon

Following the TPU1000 paper forming machine for sustainable food portion packs in 2020 and the paper alternative “Blister meets Paper” for tablet packaging last year, Syntegon now receives the third German Packaging Award in a row.

Versynta microBatch has also been honoured before: in October 2021, the Parental Drug Association (PDA) presented Syntegon and its development partner Vetter, an international pharmaceutical service provider for injectable drugs, with the PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award in the “Partnership Innovation” category.

Versynta microBatch at Achema

Moreover, the Versynta FFP (Flexible Filling Platform) was also on show. With this new, modular platform, Syntegon offers an individually configurable machine for aseptic small batch filling with an output of up to 3,600 containers per hour.

“Our Versynta portfolio combines 40 years of isolator know-how and 70 years of expertise in pharmaceutical fill-finish processes,” Giehl explained. “Our production isolators feature the fastest cycle times on the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, development labs and biotech start-ups alike can benefit from this achievement.”