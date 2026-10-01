Systech launches all-in-one packaging and serialisation stations

Systech has announced the availability of two new integrated packaging solutions designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers and CDMOs increase automation, improve operational efficiency and enhance production flexibility.

The new ST15S Semi-Automated Serialization and Aggregation Station and ST16P Multi-Aggregation and

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Automated Label Print & Apply Station operate seamlessly with UniSeries software to combine critical packaging, serialisation, aggregation and labelling functions into compact, easy-to-deploy systems. By consolidating multiple processes within a single station, these integrated systems help manufacturers reduce complexity, optimise labour resources and improve packaging productivity without requiring significant line modifications or facility expansion.

As manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve throughput, maintain compliance and operate with constrained labor and facility resources, packaging operations must deliver more output with greater efficiency. The ST15S and ST16P address these challenges by automating key packaging activities, reducing operator touchpoints, and streamlining workflows to create more efficient, resilient operations.

The ST15S Semi-Automated Serialisation and Aggregation Station combines semi-automated serialisation, manual case aggregation, pallet aggregation and rework capabilities within a single workstation. Functions that traditionally require multiple stations for printing, inspection, aggregation and rework can now be performed through a unified system—managed from a single interface. By reducing operator handoffs and consolidating workflows, the ST15S helps improve operational efficiency, minimise product handling and simplify day-to-day packaging activities.

The ST16P Multi-Aggregation and Automated Label Print & Apply Station combines semi-automated Pack-by-Layer aggregation with automated label printing and application in a single ergonomic platform. By integrating multiple aggregation processes and automating label management, the system reduces manual intervention, improves consistency, and enables packaging teams to perform aggregation activities more efficiently while supporting compliance requirements.

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Designed for seamless integration into existing packaging environments, both systems provide manufacturers with greater flexibility and scalability without requiring extensive line redesigns. Their mobile platforms allow equipment to be repositioned as production requirements evolve, while integrated workflows reduce product movement between stations and eliminate unnecessary process handoffs. The result is improved efficiency, fewer opportunities for aggregation errors, reduced downtime and more consistent packaging performance.

“Packaging operations today are under constant pressure to increase output, maintain compliance and do more with constrained labour and facility resources,” said Steve Engdahl, vice president of product at Systech. “The ST15S and ST16P were developed to help manufacturers automate critical packaging processes and improve operational efficiency without introducing additional complexity. By bringing serialisation, aggregation, rework and labelling capabilities together within integrated systems, customers can streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention and improve packaging productivity.”

“Our product strategy begins with understanding the day-to-day challenges packaging teams face on the production floor. Those insights help us identify opportunities where automation can eliminate inefficiencies, simplify operations and improve overall packaging performance. The ST15S and ST16P reflect that customer-driven approach by delivering practical automation solutions that help manufacturers improve efficiency while remaining adaptable to changing production requirements.”

The ST15S and ST16P transform real-world operational challenges into practical packaging innovations, delivering greater automation, increased efficiency and simplified workflows within a compact footprint. Together, they provide manufacturers with a scalable path to modernise packaging operations while improving productivity, maintaining compliance and supporting long-term growth.

Available now, these new systems extend Systech’s approach to integrated packaging, serialisation and traceability. Built on proven Systech platforms, the ST15S and ST16P can be deployed as part of an existing Systech-managed line or integrated alongside third-party equipment already in place. By bringing greater automation to established packaging environments, the systems help manufacturers improve efficiency, protect existing technology investments and add advanced packaging capabilities without the cost and disruption of a complete line redesign.