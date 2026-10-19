Systech launches automated serialisation stations for high-performance packaging lines

Systech has launched the ST33 Carton Serialization Station and ST34 Carton Serialization Station with Tamper Evident—automated systems designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers packaging line productivity with reduced operational complexity.

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The ST33 and ST34 combine the critical processes required for serialised carton handling into compact, integrated systems that help improve packaging line efficiency. The ST33's small footprint brings automated serialisation to space-constrained lines, while the ST34 combines printing, verification and tamper-evident sealing in a single station, reducing equipment and operator intervention rather than running separate machines for each step. Both stations run on Systech UniSeries, a packaging execution and end-to-end serialisation software suite, giving manufacturers one integrated hardware and software system from a single provider.

When printing, verification and sealing run on separate stations, each handoff can introduce stoppages, synchronisation problems or inconsistent seal placement. Verification spread across several steps makes it harder to present auditors with a continuous record, while print quality must be proven during production, not checked after the fact. Coordinating software from multiple vendors, particularly systems that handle master data, adds further complexity and reinforces the value of an integrated approach through a single provider.

The ST33 Carton Serialization Station automates code printing, camera verification and rejection of failed cartons at up to 600 parts per minute, with up to three print positions and smart cameras covering the front, rear and top. The ST34 Carton Serialization Station with Tamper Evident adds tamper-evident sealing at up to 400 parts per minute, verifying both code and seal in a single station. It also includes Smart Line Control and a single operator interface to manage every device.

“Manufacturers need efficient, high-performing serialisation to keep pace with production, and where tamper-evident sealing is required, the code and seal need to be verified together,” said Steve Engdahl, vice president of product at Systech. “Our approach is built from the line up, shaped by more than 40 years on pharma packaging lines. The ST33 and ST34 reflect that experience, with hardware and software working together to deliver reliable production at scale.”

Available now, the stations are designed for pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) looking to automate and optimise their packaging lines. They form part of Systech’s wider integrated hardware portfolio, alongside the ST15S Semi-Automated Serialization and Aggregation Station and ST16P Multi-Aggregation and Automated Label Print & Apply Station.

Experience the ST33 Carton Serialization Station in operation at PACK EXPO International in the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion, booth W-22048, October 18–21, 2026. The event takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago. Learn more about both products online here: ST33 Carton Serialization Station and ST34 Carton Serialization Station with Tamper Evident.