Masterpress responds to sustainability trends in the packaging industry

Masterpress, a European provider of printed decorative packaging solutions, will exhibit at FACHPACK, the international European trade fair for packaging, technology and processing, between 24-26th September, in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the event, Masterpress will present products and advanced technologies that demonstrate its commitment and dedication to merging aesthetics and quality with sustainability and innovation.

Gabriel Magdaleno, strategic product management & marketing director, Masterpress, said: “For almost three decades, we have been a partner for our customers, offering creative and functional printed packaging that enhances the visibility of their products. The decorative packaging industry is evolving in response to increasing environmental awareness and consumer demand for sustainable solutions. The future of packaging entails employing diverse materials and technologies to minimise ecological impact. At FACHPACK 2024, we will unveil our latest innovations in high-quality, recyclable packaging designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers across various industries.”

Sustainability at the forefront of print and packaging solutions

Masterpress’s FACHPACK showcase will focus on shrink sleeve solutions and its comprehensive capabilities encompassing sleeve label production, self-adhesive labels, label application services, and full sleeve application lines.

Visitors will be able to learn how by harnessing different printing technologies, including hybrid printing, Masterpress obtains results in non-standard decorative labels, special effects, efficient application, brand protection, and print quality. This includes the inventive and “designed-for-recycling” packaging products recognised by the industry across Europe.

Along with its visual and tactile samples of shrink sleeves and PSL labels Masterpress will display its new “mono layer” stand-up pouch for homecare, personal care, and food and dairy type products.

Proprietary machinery for shrink sleeve label application and solutions tailored for e-commerce

At FACHPACK, Masterpress experts will also be available to discuss the technological capabilities of the company's machinery solutions. Masterpress produces machinery designed for shrink label technology that can be tailored to customer requirements.