The BCMPA highlights the strength of outsourcing specialists

The BCMPA, the Association for Contract Manufacturing, Packing, Fulfilment & Logistics, believes that this year’s Contract Pack & Fulfilment Show firmly underlined the strength of outsourcing specialists and the vital role they play in the packaging supply chain.

The exhibition, co-located with Packaging Innovations & Empack, also highlighted the extraordinary entrepreneurial talent in the industry with start-ups looking for third parties to take their business to the next level. It was a theme endorsed by the debut of the BCMPA sponsored Pitch the Co-Packers Final, which took place on the Supply Chain Stage.

The Dragons’ Den style competition showcased the many ways that outsourcing helps young brands with their packaging and supply chain, enabling them to focus on their own business plans. The winner was Renata Sá, founder of HANGOV, a new wellness brand offering a Brazilian-style preparation drink designed to support the body before alcohol consumption.

“This year’s Contract Pack & Fulfilment Show put forward the positive case our members can make to assisting brands and retailers – big or small,” said Emma Verkaik, CEO of the BCMPA. “We are building a community of businesses with the expertise that can unlock the true potential of a brand. Start-ups taking their first steps need our members’ help to get their product to market. Without supply chain specialists – including contract packers, manufacturers, and ecommerce and fulfilment specialists – it does not matter how good the packaging is; you need to get your products out efficiently and safely. Using the expertise of third parties enables and accelerates this process.

“It’s why Pitch the Co-Packers was such a success. Not only were the four finalists incredibly passionate about their brand, with compelling and inspirational stories, it showcased what our members can do to assist them. Congratulations to Renata for her impressive pitch – a worthy winner.”

In addition, Emma was among the judges for the Future Trailblazer Awards, which this year was won by Dhruvi Thakkar of Sleeve Office.

“Supporting young entrepreneurs benefits the entire supply chain,” said Emma. “I was heartened at just how much exciting, ambitious talent is out there. Congratulations to Dhruvi who demonstrates that the future for the packaging industry is bright.”

The 21st edition of Packaging Innovations & Empack 2026 attracted 8,021 unique visitors, an 8% increase on the previous year according to the show’s organiser Easyfairs. This year’s edition also featured over 500 exhibitors, highlighting the exhibition’s rapid growth and increasing industry relevance.

Demand for third-party partnerships is as strong as ever despite challenging economic headwinds and concern over the direction of industry-wide packaging regulation, particularly Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). But despite this uncertainty, the show underlined the knowledge of contract manufacturers and their ability to innovate irrespective of the market conditions.