Tjoapack announces US expansion

Tjoapack, a global contract packaging organisation, has announced an investment to expand its operational footprint in the US.

The company is developing a new 170,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing site in Clinton, Tennessee. The expansion will feature a comprehensive GMP suite, including packaging, labelling, cold chain and ambient storage capabilities to accommodate the rising client demand.

Scheduled for completion in early 2027, the new addition will support new high-speed packaging lines across a range of dosage forms, including oral solid dose (bottles and blisters) and injectable products (vials and auto-injectors), as well as various secondary packaging configurations.

This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in infrastructure that enhances service flexibility and addresses growing client demand across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“This expansion marks a major step in our strategic goal to enhance our presence in the United States. As a crucial market with considerable growth opportunities, it allows us to serve our existing clients more effectively and attract new ones.” said Dexter Tjoa, CEO of Tjoapack.

“We’ve invested heavily in automating our core processes, not only within packaging lines but throughout our cross-company workflows with customers and material vendors. This allows us to reduce human error and enhance accuracy, speed, and flexibility, which ultimately benefits our clients..”

The Tjoapack US expansion builds on a series of enhancements to Tjoapack’s injectable packaging infrastructure over the past two years, including: