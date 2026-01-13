Tjoapack boosts bottle packaging capabilities at Netherlands facility

Tjoapack, a contract packaging organisation, is expanding its OSD bottle packaging capabilities at its Etten-Leur facility in the Netherlands with a second production line, a Cremer Uhlmann IBC 50 line.

× Expand Tjoapack

The new line automates bottle packaging with the ability to package any shape of bottle and fill up to 50 bottles per minute. Fully compliant with GMP requirements, the IBC 50 offers unique flexibility allowing for bottles to either be packed into cartons together with a leaflet, or packed with a booklet (topserter), and wrapped in plastic using a shrink tunnel.

The investment comes at a time of significant growth in the pharmaceutical bottle packaging market, driven by rising demand for oral solid dose medications and increasing requirements for flexible, compliant packaging solutions. By expanding its bottle packaging capabilities, Tjoapack is well-positioned to support pharmaceutical companies as they scale up production and respond to evolving market needs.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on flexibility and operational excellence,” said Geert Vleugels, general manager of Tjoapack Netherlands. “By introducing a line that supports multiple packaging configurations, we can better align our services with the diverse needs of our customers while maintaining the highest GMP standards.”

The addition of the IBC 50 line allows Tjoapack to streamline packaging operations at the Etten-Leur facility while increasing the range of formats and presentation options available to clients. The ability to switch between different packaging configurations on one line boosts efficiency and helps customers bring products to market more quickly.

“The flexibility this new line offers, enables us to offer tailored solutions using a single, efficient setup, supporting our customers as their products and requirements evolve,” added Geert Vleugels.

The expansion forms part of Tjoapack’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and technology designed to strengthen service capabilities and ensure consistent quality, compliance and reliability for pharmaceutical partners worldwide. This includes recent investments in expanding its cold chain and injectable packaging capabilities across the United States and the Netherlands, strategic moves aimed at meeting the growing global demand for biologics and temperature-sensitive therapies.