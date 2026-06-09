Two pharmacies among nation’s first to offer patients SnapSlide vial

Two independent, community-based pharmacies serving the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre region - Family Prescription Counter in Duryea and Better Health Pharmacy & Wellness in Olyphant - are among the first pharmacies in the U.S. to offer SnapSlide prescription vials.

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The packaging technology features a sliding closure that eliminates the need to push down and twist, making them simpler to open, dose and close for seniors, individuals with arthritis, and patients with limited hand strength or dexterity - all while still maintaining official levels of child resistance.

The SnapSlide vial system has received international recognition for its patented design and patient-friendly operation, earning multiple awards for both innovation and sustainability in the plastics and packaging industries. By adopting this technology early, these local pharmacies are reinforcing their shared commitment to accessibility, and personalised care - values that have long defined independent pharmacies.

“Customers are responding very positively to SnapSlide because it combines child-resistant safety with ease of opening,” said Eric Pusey, owner of Better Health Pharmacy & Wellness in Olyphant. “This new design helps individuals with arthritis, limited hand strength, and other dexterity challenges manage their medications more independently. By offering SnapSlide containers, Better Health Pharmacy is improving accessibility and convenience for patients while reinforcing its commitment to patient-centred care and innovative pharmacy solutions.”

“I am really looking forward to offering these vials to more of my customers,” said Chris Hampel, owner of Family Prescription Counter in Duryea. “The initial supply was met with an incredibly positive response. There are more people out there than I realized who have difficulty with something I took for granted all these years: having easy access to their medication. SnapSlide provides the solution.”

Notably, the SnapSlide closure has proven to be substantially more popular regardless of dexterity issues. In focus groups, nearly 90% of consumers preferred SnapSlide to conventional vial closures. Two-thirds reported they would be more loyal to brands adopting SnapSlide - and likely to switch to a competing brand if theirs did not incorporate the solution.

Patients filling prescriptions at either pharmacy can now request SnapSlide vials for eligible medications, helping reduce frustration, increase independence, and support enhanced medication adherence.

“Independent pharmacies like Family Prescription Counter and Better Health Pharmacy & Wellness are leading the way in adopting meaningful changes that truly impact patient lives,” said Chason Sordoni, chief operating officer at SnapSlide. “We’re excited to see this solution reach patients everywhere, beginning with those in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre market, where the product was born.”