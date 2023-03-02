UK injection moulder Boddingtons reel in success at Pharmapack 2023

UK injection moulder Boddingtons is counting the benefits from its first-time exhibition outing at Pharmapack, Paris, France, February 1-2, 2023.

Key highlights:

Boddingtons facility in Marden, Kent primarily designs and manufactures injection-moulded components , medical devices and assemblies.

, medical devices and assemblies. Since exhibiting at Pharmapack 2023, Boddingtons have received orders for development of a child-resistant device in the pharmaceutical packaging market.

in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Class 7 Cleanroom conditions apply to Boddingtons’s production of Class 1 and 2 medical devices and also its MDR quality assurance systems.

As expected, the Paris show footfall was very busy: The number of significant enquiries fielded on the Boddingtons stand was also roughly five times that of the company’s most successful exhibition presence in 2022.

Already an order has been placed with Boddingtons for development of a child-resistant device in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Boddingtons commercial and technical manager, Chris Philpott says that: "The show footfall was very good from the opening, and the quality of the enquiries we counted as leads concerned actual requirements and planned devices – not just ideas on paper."

Chris adds that: "NDAs have been signed and a number of quotations have been supplied already. Over three quarters of these prospects are EU based. The exhibition was an excellent forum in which to meet both start-ups and blue-chip OEMs. It was also the ideal place to get Boddingtons known within the global pharmaceutical industry. We have already booked the company to return in 2024."

The pharmaceutical industry is but one such market that lies adjacent to Boddingtons’s core competences in design for the manufacture of medical devices: Class 7 Cleanroom conditions apply to pharmaceutical packaging as does Boddingtons’s approval for the production of Class 1 and 2 medical devices and also its MDR quality assurance systems. The company’s ability to oversee and manage the legal aspects of new product introductions is also a key sales point for many joining customers.

Chris commented: "Perhaps for many reasons the plastics injection moulding sector can underestimate its appeal to a number of end-use sectors. We have been enjoying recent success in the ocular care business, the scientific and laboratory sector and now the pharmaceutical packaging industry. Part of our work through 2023 will involve identifying those niches where uptake of plastics moulding design and manufacture is still under represented."

Boddingtons facility in Marden, Kent primarily designs and manufactures injection-moulded components, medical devices and assemblies. All manufacturing is included within the scope of ISO 13485 MDSAP accreditations.

From concept design, tooling, validation, CE marking to Medical Device registrations, Boddingtons offers all sectors and product applications a fully managed programme; helping with new product introductions and the increase of market share.