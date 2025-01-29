West Introduces Daikyo PLASCAP RUV closures in new nested format at Pharmapack

West Pharmaceutical Services has announced the introduction of Daikyo PLASCAP Ready-to-Use Validated (RUV) closures in a new nested format available in multiple configurations at this year’s Pharmapack event in Paris, France.

× Expand West Pharmaceutical Services

This marks West’s latest product offering supporting the needs of advanced therapies, one of the fastest growing areas, driven by continued innovation in cell and gene therapy treatments.

The PLASCAP closure is a metal-free polypropylene cap with an integrated stopper. This one-step press-fit solution for vial closure is offered in ready-to-use, validated formats compatible with vials with 13mm and 20 mm crowns. The new 6x8 nested tub configuration supports the West 10ml nested CZ vials as well as selected nested vials with a 20mm crown.

“West has been a leader in pharmaceutical packaging for over 100 years, and our containment solutions are used for the majority of gene and viral therapies in the market,” said Stacey Vaughan, vice president of strategic portfolio management. “The introduction of this new nested format for our PLASCAP closures addresses the complex challenges of containment for advanced therapy molecules while meeting increasing regulatory requirements of the market.”