WITT Gas highlights 2-in-1 gas analyser for quality control

WITT Gas highlights its OXYPAD, a 02/CO2 gas analyser for pharmaceutical packaging.

The OXYPAD is designed to set new standards in quality control for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) in the pharmaceutical industry. The OXYPAD is a 2-in-1 solution: high-quality table-top device and mobile analyser in one.

The device incorporates "advanced" gas sensor technology to enable quick and efficient sampling via needle, accurately determining the proportions of oxygen and carbon dioxide in packaging. Its small gas sample requirement allows for the testing of even the smallest packages with very low gas volumes.

The OXYPAD features a needle casing that keeps the needle clean and safe, and its ergonomically shaped aluminium needle pen is easy to hold, making puncturing even the smallest packages straightforward. A smooth twisting mechanism protects the sensitive needle and ensures safe handling. Sample flow control with warning in the case of blocked needle helps prevent false measurements, and the device automatically adjusts output if the needle or filter is slightly contaminated. Users can define individual limit values for each gas per package, and the device will trigger an alarm if these are exceeded.

Weighing just under 600 grams and equipped with a rechargeable battery, the OXYPAD is purpose-built for mobile use. The device’s design conceals the tube and needle securely behind a front flap, eliminating snagging hazards and minimising the risk of injury during transport. An easily accessible service flap allows for simple servicing and low maintenance costs.

The OXYPAD is operated via a 7-inch colour touchscreen, featuring a clear and functional user interface that allows intuitive operation with minimal training. A multilingual menu guide supports users worldwide. Drop-down menus enable rapid selection of products or packaging lines, and all settings and master data are easily managed. The device provides a graphic display of analysis results at a glance, including packaging pressure, and offers a statistics function with direct access to measurement history. The last 5,000 measurements are stored and can be exported via USB for archiving.

Designed for low operating and maintenance costs, the OXYPAD allows users to perform calibration themselves. The device is easy to clean and the needle, hose, and filter can be replaced easily without tools, further reducing downtime and maintenance effort. Depending on the application, the O2 sensor has a service life of up to two years in air. Both the sensor and rechargeable battery can be changed quickly and inexpensively by the user, eliminating the need for costly factory servicing.