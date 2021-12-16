ACG on its rebrand and sustainability in pharma

Following a recent rebrand aimed at making the world healthier, EPM sits down with the pharmaceutical solutions provider ACG to explore what the company is doing to become more sustainable and its thoughts on the industry's overall efforts.

Answers by Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG.

Q: What does ACG’s rebrand mean for the company’s sustainability goals?

A: Everything we do at ACG is focused on creating a healthier world. At our heart is a simple vision: to help make the world a healthier, happier, and ultimately better place, and to help all those we partner with across our industry to do the same.

Climate change is one of the greatest threats facing our planet. Its negative effects on the oceans, forests, wildlife, and people are already being felt throughout the world. As we grapple with structural changes brought about by the pandemic, I believe that there is a window of opportunity to adapt our operations to help reduce the disruption that climate change will ultimately bring.

At ACG, we are committed towards delivering integrated pharmaceutical solutions every day to ensure a sustainable and safe environment for everyone. We are taking a leadership approach in the development of cleaner processes and technologies, including currently constructing the world’s greenest ever pharmaceutical plant, this is another way in which we continually strive to ‘Make it Better’. We are fully committed to creating a healthier planet and leaving it better for future generations.

Q: Can you outline any initiatives the company is working on to become more eco-friendly?

A: In order to effectively incorporate sustainability initiatives, we first conducted an audit to measure our carbon footprint across our facilities in India and abroad.

Manufacturing solutions, such as capsules or packaging material for the pharma industry are power-intensive processes. Hence, we began identifying alternate methods to reduce our dependence on natural resources. ACG’s facilities in Maharashtra in India operate on green energy from 12 MW solar parks and generate 45,000 units of power every day.

We have also invested in future technologies to reduce wastage and water consumption, as well as optimise energy, in our manufacturing processes. We strictly manage and measure any effluents and recently introduced a Zero Liquid Discharge system, which ensures zero waste, with 99% of semi liquid raw material waste getting recycled back to our facilities. I believe we are the first capsule company in the world to deploy such technology within manufacturing.

Q: Overall, how well do you think the pharma industry is doing to become more sustainable?

A: The pandemic has emphasised the need for urgency in tackling climate change and re-focusing our efforts to become sustainable. As a leading player of integrated solutions to pharmaceutical majors, we look for ways to collaborate and learn from our partners, customers, and other stakeholders.

Since we deal with large amounts of chemicals and consume significant power and water, all those involved in the pharmaceutical industry have a huge role to play in raising awareness and improving sustainability.

In recent times I have witnessed several big Indian and global companies transition to both sustainable and advanced manufacturing methodologies, surpassing the barriers of cost, during difficult and regulated ecosystems. It is very encouraging to see the progress we’re making as an industry – taking integrated action to protect the planet.

Q: How important is transparency so that companies can be held accountable for sustainability claims?

A: Transparency is vital to hold organisations accountable, especially when it comes to sustainability. It is also important for the workforce, local community, industry, and government, to know what different organisations are doing to meet the sustainability goals of their region.

Tackling climate change will require global cooperation between companies. Transparency also builds trust and collaboration through the exchange of ideas, knowledge and technology which can accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices.

With the help of independent auditing firms, one can establish benchmarks in specific areas from resource utilisation and managing waste disposal, to adopting innovating technologies in sustainable manufacturing. By being transparent about our sustainability efforts, we can encourage our peers, partners, and other stakeholders to take the next step in their own sustainability journey.

Q: A lot of life sciences companies chose to announce initiatives off the back of COP26. What do you make of the pharma industry’s response to things like climate change and renewable energy which featured in relation to COP26?

A: The COP26 summit focused the world’s attention on the urgent need to tackle climate change. The Heads of State and Government of over 200 countries discussed the need to live up to the historic responsibility of setting the world on the path to address this existential challenge. It is the responsibility of every individual, community, and company to support their respective countries in meeting their sustainability goals for carbon neutrality.

Most raw material and finished goods for the pharmaceuticals industry comes from India and China placing them amongst the largest producers of carbon emissions. Hence, as an industry, we must take the lead in establishing benchmarks - including proactively work ing on our manufacturing processes, disposal methods and use of technology like AI, IIoT, etc. It has become a necessity now, as well as a duty.

The most important message is that we can only achieve the industry’s potential with the support and engagement of the full supply chain, as well as policymakers and the financial sector. As COP26 rightly identified – Together for our planet.