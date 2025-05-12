ACG Packaging Materials GHG commitment approved by SBTi

ACG Packaging Materials, a global supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, has taken a step forward in its sustainability journey as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) officially validated the company’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

× Expand earthphotostock Shutterstock 2549421469 Green Energy and Sustainability Concept. sustainability, environmental conservation, modern eco-friendly technology. Carbon footprint, target sustainability

This validation aligns with ACG’s core philosophy of Making it Better, reinforcing its commitment to impactful progress toward a sustainable future.

ACG Packaging Materials has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90%. The company has also committed to reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, and upstream transportation and distribution by 97% per tonne of products produced within the same timeframe.

Speaking on this milestone, Karan Singh, managing director of ACG, said: “At ACG, we recognise that the future of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries depends on our ability to innovate responsibly and operate sustainably. This validation provides us with a clear, science-backed framework to drive meaningful progress in reducing our environmental impact.”

Sunil Kumar, head of CSR and Sustainability at ACG said: “This validation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. At ACG, we believe that business success is intrinsically linked to the well-being of our planet and communities. Our focus now is on expanding our sustainability initiatives beyond our operations, engaging our employees, and partnering with local communities to create a lasting positive impact. We are dedicated to building a more sustainable and equitable future for all”

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and Worldwide Fund (WWF), provides a globally recognised framework for companies to set GHG reduction targets aligned with climate science. It specifies how much and how quickly emissions must be reduced to limit global warming to well below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.