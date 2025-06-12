Advancing sustainability medical devices with the Bornewables

Mark Wilkinson, technical director, Sanitas Healthcare discusses how in a significant move towards enhancing sustainability in healthcare, Sanitas Healthcare, recently launched the Protect Video Laryngoscope (VL).

Sanitas Healthcare

Borealis’ portfolio of the Bornewables materials played a crucial role in the development of the Protect VL. This innovative medical device exemplifies both companies' commitment to providing solutions in the healthcare industry that address clinical excellence and environmental responsibility.

The Protect VL project was born out of a vision to reduce the environmental footprint of medical devices. Designed to be substantially reusable, the Protect VL features a single-use element made from a single material with excellent recycling potential, setting it apart in the realm of sustainable medical technology.

Selecting the right materials for the Protect VL

Sanitas Healthcare chose Polypropylene (PP) as the primary material for the single-use elements of the Protect VL. Compared to traditional materials like polycarbonate (PC) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), PP offers significant sustainability advantages. Firstly, PP has lower density, requiring 25% less plastic by weight to manufacture the same volume of product.

In addition to standard PP, Borealis offers the Bornewables PP: A portfolio of polypropylene polyolefins produced from renewable feedstocks. This enables producers to meet their sustainability targets backed via ISCC PLUS certification.

The following table shows a direct comparison of different materials and advantages achieved by choosing polypropylene. This comparison is based on nominal uptake of Protect VL at 200.000 units per year. With around 1.5 million endotracheal intubations in the UK alone, the significant potential for impact is clear.

A direct comparison between different materials and advantages gained by choosing polypropylene.

Polypropylene's low density allows for a 25% reduction in plastic use compared to polycarbonate.

Figure 1 shows the Global Warming Potential of fossil-based polypropylene and the emission savings achieved by switching to the Bornewables PP. The renewable content in the Bornewables is attributed renewable feedstock, using through the mass balance approach, and the entire process is according to certified by ISCC PLUS. This switch has the potential to reduce the product carbon footprint of ca. 2.1 kg CO2e per kg of polypropylene.

Expand Borealis Sanitas Story Visual - 1 Comparison of partial carbon footprint (cradle-to-gate): kgCO2e/kg polyolefin, based on a LCA study performed in 2021 to evaluate POs produced using renewable feedstocks. LULUC: land use and land use change, GHG: greenhouse gas emissions.

Sanitas Healthcare's choice of the Bornewables PP aligns with their overarching goal of minimising environmental impact while maintaining superior performance and safety standards.

Borealis Bornewables: An impactful step towards circular economy in healthcare

The Bornewables grades of polypropylene are derived from renewable sources and produced with sustainability in mind. They represent a credible and impactful step towards more circular healthcare solutions.

Maintaining high healthcare standards

Borealis has long been a leading producer of high-quality polymers, and our commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through our Bornewables line. These materials are not only derived from renewable feedstocks but also maintain the highest standards required for healthcare applications. The use of the Bornewables polypropylene in the Protect VL project underscores dedication to reducing the carbon footprint in healthcare.

Supporting a circular economy

The sustainability of the Protect VL is further enhanced by its recycling potential. Sanitas Healthcare has successfully demonstrated a closed-loop recycling process, in which used parts are recovered following clinical use, sterilised, ground into pellets, and moulded into new devices with identical mechanical properties as those made from virgin material.

This proves not only the recyclability of the Bornewables polypropylene but also showcases the feasibility of integrating circularity into healthcare. In the years to come, recycling waste streams can further improve the sustainability profile of resins and consequently healthcare products. However, usage of these resins for recycling streams is, at the moment, subject to regulatory changes relevant to the healthcare industry.

Conclusion

The development and launch of the Protect VL marks a milestone in sustainable medical device innovation. By choosing the Bornewables polypropylene from Borealis, Sanitas Healthcare is setting a new standard for environmentally responsible healthcare products. This collaboration highlights the potential for innovative material solutions to drive meaningful change in the industry, ensuring that sustainability and clinical excellence go hand in hand.

Borealis will be showcasing a wide array of healthcare applications at K 2025, from injector pens to IV bags—demonstrating our commitment to both innovation and sustainability in the medical field.