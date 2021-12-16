Advanz Pharma on its environment, social and corporate governance responsibilities

This year, Advanz Pharma published its inaugural environment, social and corporate governance report highlighting the efforts the company is making into becoming more socially responsible, sustainable and progressive. Here, we speak to Rob Sully, General Counsel & head of ESG and Fiona Huzarski , vice President Global HR about the report and what it means for Advanz.

Why have you chosen to publish your first ESG report this year?

RS: We have been actively involved and committed to our ESG responsibilities as an organisation for a very long time. In fact, our ESG Committee was initiated back in 2013 and, since then, we’ve been doing extensive work behind the scenes, whether that’s working closely with children’s charities in Mumbai, or enabling continued patient access to critical medicines globally throughout the height of the pandemic. With the effects of Covid-19 easing and the world as we know it continuously evolving, it seems like a natural timing to launch our inaugural report and really make our voice, and that of the generics sector, heard within the industry.

With COP26 highlighting the importance of sustainability throughout government and industry, what is ADVANZ PHARMA doing to make its work more environmentally friendly?

FH: We are closely analysing our carbon footprint when it comes to our global supply chain, such as challenging where we can switch transport methods, including closely monitoring our shipping and air freight channels to reduce environmental impact wherever possible. On a more local scale, we have a number of employee-led initiatives within each of our global offices, such as recycling waste into useful materials as part of our ‘Go Green’ initiative in India, switching to green electricity providers, installing automatic lights, removing single-use plastics and offering alternative milks. We have also taken a critical look at the need for business travel, we plan to offer an all-electric car fleet, as well as considering how we can mitigate our carbon footprint by offering virtual alternatives for meetings, while providing hybrid working so employees don’t need to commute into the office every day.

Do you think there is enough work being done throughout pharma to make it a more sustainable industry?

RS: The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the vital role the industry plays in providing sustainable solutions and contributing to greater social responsibility. It’s great to see an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies delivering on their sustainability objectives, however there is still much to be done to improve production processes, optimise supply chains and reduce energy consumption. Due to the global operation of many pharmaceutical companies, including our own, it’s crucial that we collaborate closely with regulators to ensure manufacturing, development and disposal of our products is undertaken in the greenest way available, while tracking our carbon emissions and power usages closely. For us, it’s all about reducing our environmental impact as much as possible while ensuring that patient welfare and safety is always at the forefront.

How does ADVANZ ensure that its medicines are supplied in a cost-effective manner so that patient access is increased?

RS: As a company, we are dedicated to focusing on product quality and delivering medicines that are sustainable for healthcare systems around the world, even in cases where market selling prices fall below the cost to manufacture. We monitor the prices of our medicines on a ‘portfolio basis’, which means that we consider price increases and decreases across all of our medicines, to ensure we maintain continued access for patients. Our aim is always to deliver value to our customers, whether that’s through an improved product which targets an area of unmet patient need, or by providing a more cost-effective solution to budget-constrained hospitals.

ADVANZ has implemented progressive working policies such as flexible working, personal development opportunities and its Women’s Network. How important are these aspects of working, including greater diversity, to the everyday running of the company?

FH: These initiatives are absolutely vital to who we are as a company. For three decades we have championed a truly multicultural workforce and we have a culture where we genuinely believe that the more diverse and inclusive we are, the better the organisation will be as a result. With our ADVANZ Women’s Network, we strive to embed a culture of equitable opportunities where every woman has access to a level playing field and the ability to truly reach their potential. The Network is still evolving and most of our work over the last year has focused on understanding the challenges female employees face and providing a ‘safe space’ to openly discuss these, as well as working closely with the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. We led our first development workshops last year focussed on understanding Imposter Syndrome and self-awareness and have since seen a number of promotions into management positions, demonstrating the importance of this support network in nurturing future leaders within the business.