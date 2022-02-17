Aenova Group commits to CSR through UN Global Compact

Pharmaceutical company Aenova Group has become a signatory in the UN Global Compact as part of its commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

By signing up to the initiative, Aenova Group will embed the central principles and goals of the UN Global Compact into its CSR strategy.

Aenova Group state that its commitment to the UN Global Compact highlights the importance of human rights, labour standards and environmental protection in the company’s long-term CSR plans.

The UN Global Compact includes 10 universal principles that are designed to help companies implement strategies that protect human rights and encourage sustainable activities.

These include:

Support and respect for international human rights.

Compliance with international labor standards, including the avoidance or elimination of forced labor, child labor and all forms of discrimination.

Consequences of the precautionary principle in dealing with the environment and environmental problems, as well as the promotion of general environmental awareness.

Development and dissemination of environmentally friendly technologies.

Advocacy against all forms of corruption.

"We are very pleased that by joining the UN Global Compact we can now pursue our core values and CSR goals in an even more focused and sustainable way," said Jan Kengelbach, CEO of Aenova Group. "As a globally active contract development and manufacturing organisation with strong roots in Germany, we and our approximately 4,300 employees worldwide will now be able to contribute even more effectively to achieving these goals in the future," Kengelbach added. "The annual reporting to the initiative on developments and progress regarding its principles and goals provides sustainability, which we explicitly promote and whose challenges and responsibility we are very happy to face."