Airnov to exhibit sustainable solutions at Paris Pharmapack trade show

Airnov Healthcare Packaging will be showcasing a series of new sustainable solutions at the upcoming Pharmapack trade show in Paris.

Sustainability is engrained into Airnov’s DNA, with all activities and product launches geared towards the EcoVadis-aligned sustainability program.

Held on May 18-19, Pharmapack is a key event in Airnov’s European diary, with attendees from across the industry meeting to catch up with their current contacts, meet new potential partners and learn about the newest trends and opportunities in the packaging sector.

In Q3 this year, Airnov will be launching 2g and 3g sizes of its laser-marked canister to round-out the product line. These canisters, which require fewer raw materials to make, use laser technology to create visible marks on the canister body without the use of inks, varnishes, adhesives, and other extraneous materials for a more sustainable product with less risk of contamination.

Nicolas Martinez, global product manager at Airnov, said: “We are excited to offer a full range of sizes across our laser-marked product line. This will provide customers the opportunity to boost their sustainability credentials, as these solutions cut down on inks, materials and waste.”

Airnov will also be showcasing its Light 27mm desiccant stopper at Pharmapack. Fitted with tamper evidence security and easy-open features, this solution uses fewer raw materials and is made with a new sustainable polymer, helping customers to reduce their carbon footprints.

Meanwhile, another sustainable innovation has been launched in the company’s DRICARD range. The new product provides twice the capacity in the same size card. It uses less plastic and is printed with high-contrast blue ink on a white background. It requires 80% less ink to produce than the current orange DRICARD.

Stéphane Rault, global product manager at Airnov, added: “All of these sustainable products enhancements are helping us to improve our EcoVadis sustainability assessment, which has become a vital metric for us in terms of planning our sustainable priorities. We look forward to speaking with visitors at Pharmapack about these products and our other sustainability initiatives that are shaping our future.”

All Airnov products come with complete compliance certificates of the FDA, EU and Chinese NMPA, and are backed up with rapid response customer service.