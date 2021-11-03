Airnov to highlight sustainability at CPhI Worldwide

Packaging solutions company Airnov will highlight its sustainability actions at this year’s CPhI Worldwide expo in Milan.

The company was recently accredited with an EcoVadis certification for its efforts to incorporate sustainable innovations into its products and operations.

For instance, Airnov’s French site was granted certification for continuous improvement across a range of processes, including waste management, energy consumption and the use of raw materials. The company’s French plant has now enrolled onto the EcoVadis program, which helps organisations to enhance their sustainable credentials by identifying areas for improvement through a comprehensive ratings process.

In France, these actions have included enhancements based on customer feedback to Airnov’s core packaging solutions used in the pharmaceutics, nutraceuticals, diagnostic and probiotics markets – many of which will be on display at CPhI Worldwide.

Specifically, plastic weight has been reduced across several product lines, including Airnov’s light desiccant stopper and new DRICARD, which has doubled performance with a 50% reduction of raw materials (plastic and ink) used.

The company has also adopted laser marking techniques to reduce the need for labels, inks and adhesives.

Meanwhile, a greater use of secondary bulk packaging (large bags instead of carton) is helping to make the transport of products around the world more environmentally friendly. Airnov is also working to optimise the transportation process through a commitment to fill containers, thereby reducing the amount of wasted container space.

At CPhI Worldwide, visitors to Airnov’s stand will be able to explore a range of the company’s products, including DRICARD, laser-marked canisters, laser-marked stoppers, light desiccant stoppers, and more.

“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with EcoVadis in 2021 to evaluate and recognise the engagements and improvements of Airnov France across key areas such as the environment, sustainable procurement, labor and human rights, and ethics,” said Stephane Rault, global product manager.

Mélissa Plantier, product manager at Airnov, added: “Airnov is concerned about the protection of the environment and strives to minimise its global impact by improving its production and operational processes, as well as product design. “Raw material optimisation and reduced energy consumption reduction are just the first of many steps that Airnov has committed to along its path for a more sustainable impact.”

Held on November 9-11, the event is one of the leading expos bringing together suppliers and buyers across the entire pharma value chain.