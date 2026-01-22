Ampacet introduces Natura Jet

Ampacet, a global masterbatch company, has introduced Natura Jet, a black masterbatch that harnesses naturally-derived pigment to deliver unmatched jetness in injection moulded parts.

× Expand Ampacet

A sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based carbon black, Natura Jet delivers superior jetness over other bio-based options and is compatible with resins including PE, PP, PET, PC, PA, ABS, PLA, and TPU. Tailored for injection molding in durables, consumer electronics, housewares and footwear, it helps OEMs advance sustainability without trade-offs in aesthetics or performance.

"With Natura Jet, Ampacet is leading the market with eco-friendly colorants that don't sacrifice visual depth—offering brands a true black that's as kind to the planet as it is bold on the shelf," said Mercedes Landazuri, Ampacet market insight manager.