BioPure advances manufacturing of BioClamp

BioPure, a provider of single-use solutions and part of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS), has refined the manufacturing of its single-use sanitary BioClamp to produce sustainability benefits for users.

BioPure, the creators of the first single-use sanitary bioclamp for the bioprocessing market in 1998, has optimised BioClamp in both its design and manufacturing process.

A 13% reduction in weight compared to the previous BioClamp model and the adoption of advanced automated assembly has resulted in 26% less carbon dioxide emissions during manufacturing across the full lifecycle of the product.

Competitive bulk order prices are available due to the highly efficient manufacturing methods of BioClamp, which securely attaches sanitary fittings and is ideal for single-use critical fluid transfer lines.

Additionally, an advanced ergonomic hinge makes BioClamp easier to close and simplifies the set-up of an assembly process, with quick changeovers.

Mark Lovallo, product manager for WMFTS, said: “From enhanced production to shipment, use in a bioprocess and end-of-life disposal, BioClamp is designed for sustainability while maintaining the highest quality standards.

“BioClamp is efficiently manufactured, pre-assembled and packaged at our global network of state-of-the-art Class 7 cleanrooms which gives users of our sanitary bioclamp confidence in quality and sustainability as they scale up their production. These facilities are ISO14001 certified and powered by renewable energy.”

Features and benefits

Lighter weight and optimised manufacturing reduce carbon emissions across the lifecycle of the product

Closure mechanism simplifies the set-up of your assembly process

Made from USP Class VI glass-reinforced Nylon

Reduced distortion on polymeric fittings when subjected to heat

Suitable for sterilisation by autoclave and gamma irradiation

Tamper evident feature available

Suitable for single-use or multiple-use applications

Global manufacturing and supply network for reliable availability

WMFTS is committed to reaching net-zero for its scope 1 and 2 emissions (emissions that are in its direct control), and reducing scope 3 emissions (those the company is indirectly responsible for, up and down its value chain), by 2030. The optimised BioClamp is a testament to this commitment.