Capula launches Smart Digital Operations to tackle industrial transformation

Capula introduced its Smart Digital Operations (SDO) service to support the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector's evolving needs for safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

This approach integrates intelligent technologies and digital solutions to digitalise, optimise and streamline industrial operational processes.

Developed by Capula’s Digital Team, led by Richard Stone, SDO provides an outcomes-based approach to tackling critical challenges in the pharmaceutical industry, including disruption management, process efficiency, net zero, product compliance, asset health and performance, and supply chain agility.

By addressing these challenges, SDO enables pharmaceutical and life sciences operators to achieve tangible results, such as cost savings, enhanced productivity, improved sustainability, and end-customer satisfaction. It provides a clear return on investment (ROI) and a strategic roadmap for lasting change.

Designed specifically for the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, SDO builds on Capula’s proven expertise in energy transmission, power, renewables and defence, where Capula has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional value.

In addition to the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, SDO’s innovative framework is already improving industries - such as nuclear and aerospace - to improve their operations’ efficiency, compliance, and resilience.

SDO uses intelligent integration to create technology bridges between operational technology (OT), and IT layers. Encompassing a range of digital technologies, such as Data Analytics, Digital Twins, Machine Learning, Automation, and the IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things), to support and successfully address real-world business challenges and drive strategic momentum, all secured by cyber methods.

Built on Capula’s proprietary REACH consulting methodology, SDO guides nuclear organisations through structured digital transformation journeys. It focuses on the four dimensions of change—people, process, production, and culture.

“I am thrilled to lead the launch of Smart Digital Operations at Capula at this pivotal moment where the nuclear industry is rapidly evolving and becoming increasingly competitive,” said Richard Stone. “SDO represents a unique opportunity to deliver tangible outcomes that align with our clients’ strategic goals, enabling them to thrive in a robust industrial landscape.”

“Our service goes beyond technology. It integrates people, processes, production and culture to create a holistic transformation that drives sustainable success.”

Stone brings years of industry expertise to his role as head of digital. Previously, he was managing director of Cimlogic, director at Deloitte for I4.0, and head of manufacturing - digital at Atos.

Simon Coombs, managing director at Capula, said: "Smart Digital Operations is a game-changer for our nuclear clients, helping them unlock new levels of efficiency and resilience. Having Richard on board brings a wealth of expertise that will accelerate our journey in delivering transformative digital solutions."

“SDO is about creating a clear and actionable pathway for nuclear operators to navigate their digital transformation confidently,” Stone continued. “Through detailed digital maturity assessments, we advise clients on how to evolve their operations and achieve their desired outcomes while avoiding the pitfalls that can hinder progress.”