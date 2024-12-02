Clariant showcases complete PFAS-free additive portfolio

Clariant has completed its transition to a fully per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-free additive portfolio as of December 2023, reaffirming its commitment to more sustainable and customer-focused innovation.

As the world looks toward stricter regulations on PFAS substances, Clariant’s proactive measures demonstrate both foresight and a deep dedication to fostering safer, more responsible solutions for industries globally.

Meeting customer and environmental needs

Clariant's shift to PFAS-free additives reflects the company’s deep understanding of its customers' needs and its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. By eliminating PFAS from its entire additive portfolio, Clariant offers customers sustainable alternatives without compromising on performance. This bold move ensures that Clariant's clients can confidently meet evolving regulatory requirements and align with global trends towards more eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Proactive and ready for the future

Well ahead of looming regulatory deadlines, Clariant’s transition to PFAS-free additives, completed in December 2023, underscores the company’s readiness to address the growing global demand for sustainable solutions. By being ahead of schedule, Clariant not only safeguards the environment but also ensures that its customers can adapt swiftly to upcoming regulations without disruption.

Innovative PFAS-free additives

Clariant's innovative product portfolio features groundbreaking PFAS-free solutions such as Ceridust 8170 M, a Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)-free texturing agent for powder coatings that offers superior performance with lower energy usage compared to PTFE containing products. This innovation supports our customers in achieving Scope 1 emission reductions while realising significant cost savings. Additionally, the newly launched AddWorks PPA line of polymer processing aids enables melt fracture control, efficient extrusion and optimal film quality, while meeting the need for more environmentally sustainable additives and ensuring compliance with stringent environmental regulations in this application area.

Stefan Brejc, global vice president segment coatings & adhesives, emphasises Clariant’s innovative approach, stating: "Our commitment to greater chemistry drives us to continuously develop sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact while meeting the performance demands of our customers. The PFAS-free additive portfolio is the result of years of dedicated research and collaboration with our partners.”

Miao Zhigang, global vice president segment polymer solutions, said: "We believe in delivering tomorrow's solutions today. By eliminating PFAS, we are not just addressing current regulations but also anticipating future needs in the industry, ensuring that our customers stay competitive and responsible."

Stay tuned for more exciting PFAS-free product launches in 2025

Clariant is expanding its portfolio of sustainable innovations, with a growing pipeline of PFAS-free products and impactful initiatives designed to drive meaningful engagement with customers. Through a series of digital experiences and strategic collaborations, Clariant will be providing essential product insights and exclusive updates.

The growing industry concern around PFAS

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been a major point of concern for industries worldwide due to their persistence in the environment and potential health risks. As regulatory bodies implement stricter controls on the use of PFAS, industries are seeking safer alternatives. Clariant’s decisive action to eliminate PFAS aligns with these global efforts, positioning the company as a leader in reducing environmental and health risks while driving industry-wide change toward more sustainable practices.