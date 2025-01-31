Cold Chain Technologies and Tower Cold Chain celebrate landmark sustainability achievements

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) and Tower Cold Chain, a subsidiary of CCT, have reached important milestones in their ongoing commitment to sustainability.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies Aerial photo of white windmills in a line on green land leading off into the horizon.

CCT has exceeded its target of 100 million pounds (lb) of landfill avoidance by 2025, achieving this milestone a full year ahead of schedule. This success highlights CCT's ongoing efforts to reduce waste across the cold chain sector, with more than 12.5 million shipments completed using reusable and sustainable packaging solutions.

Meanwhile, Tower Cold Chain, a provider of passive temperature-controlled reusable containers for pharmaceuticals and clinical trials, has earned the EcoVadis gold medal, placing the company in the top 5% of businesses recognised for their sustainability efforts. This achievement builds on the silver ranking Tower received in 2023 and reflects its continued progress in implementing sustainable practices.

These achievements come in the wake of CCT’s acquisition of Tower Cold Chain in October 2024, a move that has been key to driving growth for both companies.

The integration of Tower’s expertise in reusable temperature-controlled logistics with CCT’s wide portfolio of solutions and services has led to expanded product offerings and greater innovation. This collaboration has been instrumental in advancing CCT’s mission to reduce waste and promote sustainability throughout the cold chain sector, delivering tangible results for both companies and their customers.

Additionally, through digital platforms such as CCT Smart Solutions and the Tower Control Center, both companies are driving sustainability by offering advanced track-and-trace capabilities and real-time shipment condition monitoring for customers. These innovations help ensure life science products are delivered in optimal condition, minimising waste and preventing unnecessary reshipments.

Over the past year, Tower has continued to strengthen its sustainability focus, launching several key initiatives. These include the introduction of a carbon calculator designed to measure and reduce environmental impact, along with further investments into independent research with Cardiff University. Tower has also launched its own Sustainability Hub, a dedicated online resource offering customers a toolkit, performance reports, and ethics and compliance declarations.

Similarly, CCT’s landfill avoidance reflects the company’s dedication to helping its customers meet sustainability goals. By championing reusable and environmentally conscious single-use packaging solutions and expanding its product range with its recent acquisition of Tower, CCT is making significant progress in reducing waste across the industry.

Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer at Cold Chain Technologies commented: "Surpassing our 2025 target of avoiding 100 million pounds of landfill waste by the end of 2024 is a tremendous achievement. This underscores our commitment to driving sustainability through innovation and collaboration with our customers, having enabled over 12.5 million shipments using sustainable solutions.”

Marloes Wanrooij, regional operations manager EMEA and Sustainability Lead at Tower Cold Chain, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the EcoVadis gold medal, reflecting how far we’ve come since achieving bronze in 2021.

“As sustainability remains a top priority for 2025, we are excited about the positive impact both Tower and CCT will have on the industry through our sustainable practices and expanded product portfolio of environmentally conscious products.”