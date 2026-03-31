Cold Chain Technologies announces net zero commitment

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has announced its commitment to reaching a Net Zero goal on global emissions, to be achieved by 2050.

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The move reflects the organisation’s status as a Scope 3 solutions and services provider and partner to the life science sector, involved in the transportation of millions of doses of medications and vaccines around the world.

The company’s temperature-controlled containers are designed to help medicines and other life sciences products to safely reach patients across the globe – helping to avoid wasted product through temperature excursions and physical damage.

Cold Chain Technologies has invested significantly in recyclable and reusable parcels and pallet shippers in recent years, using an objective scoring system to compare potential materials in order to develop kerbside recyclable solutions. As a result, CCT offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of passive thermal packaging solutions on the market.

These recyclable and reusable products are designed to avoid the waste associated with single-use or disposable solutions and are optimised for volumetric efficiency to maximise payload within each consignment.

“We are dedicated to reducing the cold chain’s negative impact on the environment and helping the life science industry achieve a reduction in CO2 emissions, landfill waste, and more,” said Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer of Cold Chain Technologies.

“We are standing together with our customers to commit to sustainability and while we have made significant strides in the last few years, we intend to take our commitment to the next level, not only by making it public, but by submitting targets for SBTi validation.

“We believe our ecosystem of products, customer services and digital capabilities offers a sustainable advantage over alternative cold chain systems, and our commitment is to evidence this thoroughly using Science Based Targets and third-party accreditation.”

CCT has already achieved significant sustainability gains, surpassing an internal target to reduce landfill by 100 million lbs (45M kgs) by 2025, with an actual reduction in excess of 147 million lbs (~67M kgs). CCT has also invested in LCA (Life Cycle Assessments) for its key sustainable solutions, with results verified by certified third parties.

Other initiatives planned include a regional sourcing and delivery model to minimise unnecessary transit, optimising CCT’s operations in all regions of the world.

“We have invested in digital applications to monitor and track the progress of shipments, alerting customers of potential excursions or delays which could, undetected, lead to product waste and reships. We will continue to innovate in this regard, while working with credible, global assessment bodies to provide authenticated, third-party assurance of our progress towards Net Zero,” said Ranjeet Banerjee.