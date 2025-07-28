Coveris announces record EcoVadis sustainability scores

Packaging manufacturer Coveris has revealed record sustainability performances across its group as rated by EcoVadis.

× Expand Coveris

Signifying a new milestone for the company, following a series of recent EcoVadis assessments, almost 60% of sites within the Coveris Group are covered by a Platinum score, ranking them among the top 1% globally. A further 30% of Coveris’ sites are covered by a Gold medal, placing them in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Sustainability at Coveris is underpinned by the company’s award-winning No Waste vision and environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. As part of its ESG commitments, Coveris targets 100% of its sites, located across eight countries, to be assessed by EcoVadis for an evidence-based analysis of its sustainability performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

EcoVadis is the global standard for rating operational sustainability commitments, practices and performance and a globally trusted provider of business ratings with a network of more than 130,000 rated companies. Based on international sustainability standards, the EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

With Platinum EcoVadis scores, Coveris’ top-rated manufacturing sites are located in Germany and the UK. In Germany, Coveris’ flexible film plants in Halle, Rohrdorf and Warburg, are its newest locations to receive the top EcoVadis score. In the UK, Coveris’ sites covered by a Platinum rating are in Boston, Burnley, Cramlington, Gainsborough, Spalding, St Neots (x2), Leeds (Rivendell), Louth (ReCover recycling plant), Winsford and Wisbech, in addition to its two Amberley Labels sites in Blandford and Boston.

Furthermore, Coveris’ sites covered by a Gold score are in Campine, Firminy and Montfaucon, France; Białystok, Poland; Pirtó in Hungary; Brno in the Czech Republic, and Hartlepool and Louth in the United Kingdom. Together, all our sites contributed to achieving an EcoVadis Gold rating for the entire Coveris Group.

Christian Kolarik, Coveris’ chief executive officer, said: “We are immensely proud of our record-breaking and industry-leading EcoVadis scores, which are a testament to our dedication in delivering on our No Waste vision and ESG priorities, every day.

“With almost 60% of Coveris sites covered by the most prestigious Platinum rating and now ranked among the top 1% globally assessed by EcoVadis, and a further 30% with Gold scores - placing them in the top 5% - this is an outstanding accomplishment that underscores the strength of our sustainability strategy. More than an accolade for Coveris, this a significant step forward for our customers and the wider packaging value chain, reinforcing our shared commitment to a more sustainable future.

“A huge well done to our teams for achieving new milestones on our No Waste sustainability journey; they reflect the culture of excellence and improvement, focus on the environment and innovation across our business.”

Reserved for exceptional submissions that set a new industry benchmark, in June 2025, Coveris was the winner of the Gold Award for Sustainable Packaging Business of the Year at the Environmental Packaging Awards in London. Representing the highest accolade, the award is significant recognition of the manufacturer’s strategic, measurable, and business-wide sustainability achievements.