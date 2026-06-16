CPHI launches new Sustainability Summit

CPHI has announced the launch of the CPHI Sustainability Summit, a new two-day event dedicated to advancing sustainability across the pharmaceutical value chain.

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Taking place at Fiera Milano, Italy, on 5-6th October 2026, alongside CPHI Milan, the summit will bring together more than 300 sustainability leaders, pharmaceutical executives and supply chain stakeholders to discuss practical action on one of the industry's most pressing priorities.

As pharma companies face increasing pressure from regulators, investors, customers and partners to reduce environmental impact, strengthen supply chain resilience and meet evolving sustainability expectations, sustainability has become a strategic business consideration across manufacturing, procurement, packaging, research and development, compliance and operations.

The CPHI Sustainability Summit has been created to help organisations develop measurable, commercially viable solutions that can be implemented. Through discussions, workshops, working groups, and expert-led content, the event aims to support knowledge sharing among stakeholders responsible for driving sustainability initiatives across the industry.

The launch builds on the work of the CPHI Sustainability Collective, an industry-wide initiative set up by CPHI to connect sustainability leaders, manufacturers, suppliers, industry associations and solution providers committed to advancing sustainability across pharma. The Collective has helped identify key challenges facing the industry and highlighted the need for a dedicated forum focused on practical implementation and measurable outcomes.

The two-day programme will feature more than 20 expert-led content sessions and over 10 roundtables, working groups and interactive discussions focused on translating sustainability ambitions into tangible business outcomes. Key topics will include sustainable manufacturing, supply chain decarbonisation, packaging innovation, green chemistry, regulatory developments and strategies for embedding sustainability into business operations.

Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with industry peers, sustainability specialists and pharmaceutical decision-makers through workshops, focus groups, solution labs and collaborative working sessions designed to encourage knowledge exchange and practical problem-solving.

Silvia Forroova, director of partnerships & sustainability at CPHI and founder of the CPHI Sustainability Collective, said: "Sustainability is no longer a future ambition for the pharmaceutical industry; it is a business imperative. Organisations are working to balance environmental responsibility with operational efficiency, regulatory requirements, and long-term growth.

"Through the Collective, we have brought together stakeholders from across the pharmaceutical ecosystem to share knowledge, align priorities and identify opportunities for progress. The CPHI Sustainability Summit is the next step in that journey, providing a dedicated space for industry leaders to move beyond discussion and focus on practical actions that can drive measurable change."

The summit is aimed at professionals working across corporate sustainability, executive leadership, procurement, supplier management, manufacturing, engineering, research and development, packaging innovation, green chemistry, quality assurance, compliance, policy and regulation.

All Summit registrations include access to all three days of CPHI Milan, enabling attendees to connect with global pharmaceutical stakeholders from across the development and manufacturing supply chain.

The launch reflects growing recognition that sustainability challenges cannot be solved in isolation and require greater collaboration. By bringing together stakeholders from across the value chain, the summit aims to support industry-wide progress and help organisations turn sustainability strategies into actionable outcomes.